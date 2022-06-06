Last month, winners of the 2022 SAP Quality Awards were honored in a virtual event broadcast from Walldorf, Germany.

SAP Germany Managing Director Sven Mulder opened with a keynote and congratulated the 14 finalists for their excellent projects. To best acknowledge the quality of nominations, a “Grand Winner” was named in each category alongside the other category finalists.

To determine the winners, the SAP Quality Management team in Germany reviewed around 100 eligible projects and invited SAP partners to nominate their SAP implementations at their customers.

Awards were again separated into large projects alongside smaller, faster implementations. “This allows for any type of SAP project to be successful in the competition,” emphasized Irini Kalamaris, quality director in MEE at SAP and head of the jury team. A third category is determined every year and for 2022 took into account the significant number of SAP Ariba solution implementations.

“We the jury evaluate the answers of the participating projects based on the nomination questionnaire and on jury discussions with the customers,” Kalamaris explained. “There it is necessary to show to what extent the project meets the proven 10 quality principles.”

Business Transformation Category



In Business Transformation, the jury awarded prizes to six winners this year, for projects that clearly stood out from the others in terms of quality and ambition. They include:

Sycor GmbH , which realized its comprehensive cloud strategy on SAP S/4HANA, SAP Marketing Cloud, SAP Sales Cloud, and SAP Analytics Cloud, as well as SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Concur solutions with partner Walldorf Consulting AG.

, which implemented an end-to-end solution for engagement management and financial processes with SAP S/4HANA Cloud software. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company , which excelled in migrating more than 250 SAP systems to SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, covering 90% of its global SAP systems. The partner was SAP Consulting.

, which projected all processes for warehouse logistics with partner LogiPlus Consulting GmbH and implemented them with a global rollout based on SAP Extended Warehouse Management. CANCOM SE , which realized the development of a future-oriented, modern, flexible, and comprehensive digital business platform with SAP S/4HANA as the digital core with partner SAP Consulting.

Sycor GmbH was named the grand winner of these six best among the audited major SAP projects in Germany. The jury was impressed by the consistency throughout with which Sycor put its existing processes to the test for the cloud, demonstrating excellent methodology and project management. The project management maintained an eye on the best degree of integration and economic benefit.

Rapid Time to Value Category



The Rapid Time to Value category offers a platform for smaller innovative projects. The jury examined projects in which either the SAP application itself or the field of application was innovative — without disregarding smart, classic projects. The best include:

DMK Group , which used SAP Integrated Business Planning for demand and implemented sales and operations demand planning for optimized marketing of dairy products with partner Implement Consulting Group.

, which used SAP Integrated Business Planning for demand and implemented sales and operations demand planning for optimized marketing of dairy products with partner Implement Consulting Group. FingerHaus GmbH , which achieved comprehensive planning and control of marketing and sales activities with partner B4B Solutions using SAP Sales Cloud with B4B add on Double-Opt In Service, SAP Marketing Cloud, SAP Business Technology Platform, and its connection to construction portals as well as integration with ERP and DMS systems.

, which achieved comprehensive planning and control of marketing and sales activities with partner B4B Solutions using SAP Sales Cloud with B4B add on Double-Opt In Service, SAP Marketing Cloud, SAP Business Technology Platform, and its connection to construction portals as well as integration with ERP and DMS systems. Lapp , which implemented SAP Cash Application software with partner SAP Consulting using machine learning technology to integrate its financial processes on an SAP platform for the future.

, which implemented SAP Cash Application software with partner SAP Consulting using machine learning technology to integrate its financial processes on an SAP platform for the future. The state of Rhineland-Palatinate , which relied on SAP S/4HANA, SAP Integrated Business Planning, and SAP Analytics Cloud to create a centralized logistics and supply chain process for 32 vaccination centers, a main warehouse, and mobile teams with partner SAP Consulting.

, which relied on SAP S/4HANA, SAP Integrated Business Planning, and SAP Analytics Cloud to create a centralized logistics and supply chain process for 32 vaccination centers, a main warehouse, and mobile teams with partner SAP Consulting. SABO-Maschinenfabrik GmbH, which migrated its existing SAP ERP system to SAP S/4HANA Cloud with partner B4B Solutions GmbH on the occasion of a spin-off.

The jury named DMK Group as the grand winner, based on excellent project management and measurable business value. The jury was also impressed by the enthusiasm — noticeable throughout the company — for making the best possible marketing of agricultural milk production of its cooperative participants the linchpin of all activities.

SAP Ariba Solutions Category



For the first time, the jury examined numerous SAP Ariba projects in cooperation with SAP partners. The winners are:

Uniper SE , which with SAP Ariba Contracts for Germany, Great Britain, Sweden, and the Netherlands, completed the last building block of its SAP Ariba strategy in purchasing through contract management. The partner was SAP Consulting.

, which with SAP Ariba Contracts for Germany, Great Britain, Sweden, and the Netherlands, completed the last building block of its SAP Ariba strategy in purchasing through contract management. The partner was SAP Consulting. KUKA Deutschland GmbH , which achieved a new digital supplier management process with SAP Ariba Supplier Lifecycle and Performance with partner apsolut GmbH and integrated this with KUKA’s own MDM Business Partner process in the SAP S/4HANA system.

, which achieved a new digital supplier management process with SAP Ariba Supplier Lifecycle and Performance with partner apsolut GmbH and integrated this with KUKA’s own MDM Business Partner process in the SAP S/4HANA system. BITZER Kühlmaschinenbau GmbH, which introduced SAP Ariba Buying and guided buying capability with partner apsolut GmbH and achieved a new material group G/L account structure, the mapping of a service order process, including entry sheets, and the mapping of OPEX and CAPEX ordering processes.

As the grand winner, Uniper SE, once again convinced the jury with its analytical and consistent approach, achieving the most extensive implementation of its own requirements in the new solution. Again? Yes: last year Uniper won the Digital Pioneer Category of the SAP Quality Awards with comparable excellence. In this year’s nominated project, Uniper, equipped with vast experience and with high standards, was able to set the final building block of the SAP Ariba strategy and complete the SAP Ariba solution suite.

We wish the winners continued success and further expansion of their valuable projects.