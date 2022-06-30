Forrester Research Inc. researched, analyzed, and scored 15 vendors and named SAP a Leader in “The Forrester Wave: Enterprise Data Fabric, Q2 2022” report. Vendors were evaluated and SAP was named a Leader based on criteria in three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. The report notes SAP’s “comprehensive data management, data discovery, and data processing capabilities across on-premise and hybrid cloud to support complex data fabric use cases for large enterprises.”

The Forrester report states: “SAP stands out on semantic data modeling, data catalog, governance and security, connectivity, discovery and classification, semantic data integration, data quality, data transformation and lineage, data events and transactions, data access and delivery, and deployment options. One customer reference called out that, ‘All in all, it’s easy to say that we could not have met our requirements without SAP Data Intelligence.'” SAP’s enterprise data fabric solution consists of capabilities from SAP Business Technology Platform, including SAP Data Intelligence Cloud, SAP HANA Cloud, and SAP Integration Suite.

“At this time of geopolitical and business volatility, businesses acknowledge that world-class data management solutions that ensure trusted information to find the right path forward have never been more important,” said Marc Hartz, vice president of Product Management, SAP HANA and Analytics, Data Management. “As a leader in data management solutions, SAP continues to innovate and bring improved data fabric capabilities to help our customers manage complex data environments with confidence and agility. We believe this recognition from Forrester validates the comprehensiveness of our end-to-end data management solutions and how we’re enabling customers to better connect and extract value and insights from data.”

SAP believes agile businesses need to pivot quickly to respond to changes in global conditions. By establishing an enterprise data fabric strategy, organizations can adapt to change faster. One of the key elements of the data fabric solution is SAP Data Intelligence Cloud.

SAP Data Intelligence Cloud is a comprehensive data management solution that connects, discovers, and enriches disjointed data assets into actionable business insights at enterprise scale. The latest update to the solution is centered around connecting and integrating distributed data assets, increasing data literacy across the organization, helping customers rely on trusted data, and operationalizing machine learning. SAP Data Intelligence Cloud can extend integration, complex data orchestration, data pipelining, data catalog, and machine learning services with enhanced connectivity, governance, and pipeline modeling features that support complex and distributed environments. The latest release helps ensure data pipelines can leverage validation and quality rules, increased public APIs for metadata exchange, and increased integration capabilities required for a robust data fabric.

Lisa Hopkins is senior director of Solution Marketing at SAP.