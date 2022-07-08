“When people and technology meet, amazing things happen.”

This quote from SAP CEO and Executive Board Member Christian Klein summarizes the outstanding implementations of SAP solutions that were celebrated at the 2021 Regional SAP Quality Awards for Customer Success in four categories: Business Transformation, Digital Pioneer, Rapid Time to Value, and SAP S/4HANA Move.

The awards celebrate and recognize customers that have excelled in the implementation of their SAP software solutions by observing SAP’s 10 quality principles to:

Plan, execute, and manage their implementations effectively

Achieve fast, low-cost implementations – and meet today’s demand for rapid time to value

Simplify business processes and deliver significant business benefits to their organization

In total, the judging panel rigorously examined more than 30 customer projects winners of Market Unit SAP Quality Awards; in the end, four were honored as grand winners.

Congratulations to Polyserve Fertilizers & Chemicals, Martur Fompak International, Kongsberg Automotive GmbH, and JT International S.A.

Business Transformation: Polyserve Fertilizers & Chemicals

Polyserve Fertilizers & Chemicals is an Egyptian joint stock company that specializes in investing and operating fertilizers manufacturing and trading ventures. “From nothing to everything” — SAP S/4HANA Cloud, extended edition, the SAP Ariba Sourcing solution, SAP SuccessFactors solutions — is what makes Polyserve project unique. It was a real digital transformation project for seven companies in the group with zero customization. The project was executed close to the standard, without modifications to the software, allowing the implementation to be completed within the allotted time frame and budget.

In addition to the category winner, the judges were also impressed by the following finalists:

Asahi CE & Europe Services s.r.o.

Emirates National Oil Company Limited (ENOC)

Pfinder KG

Prinzhorn Holding GmbH

Digital Pioneer: Martur Fompak International

Martur Fompak International is one of the world’s leading suppliers in automotive seat production with 23 production plants in 7 countries. SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation technology was used to collect data from different infrastructures of customers portals at any time of day with no human involvement. With SAP HANA, the customer can process data from different sources at a single point and much faster. With this highly innovative project, customers can now experience 3D data sharing, a major step forward, considering mixed reality applications increase productivity and efficiency. In addition, virtual and augmented reality solutions have paved the way for an understanding of innovation that other technologies could not offer in the past.

Other category finalists that presented outstanding projects were:

TOUS

Kanton Zürich

La Doria

Shoprite Checkers

Uniper IT GmbH

Rapid Time to Value: Kongsberg Automotive GmbH

Kongsberg Automotive GmbH is a global automotive supplier with a product portfolio for seat comfort systems, driver and motion control systems, fluid assemblies, and industrial driver interface products developed for global vehicle manufacturers. An SAP SuccessFactors solutions implementation — SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting, SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals, and SAP SuccessFactors Learning solutions — was completed in few months with a big-bang approach in 11 languages across 19 countries in 41 locations for 12,000 employees.* Clear objectives for the transformation, a solid engagement from the business owner, and good governance practices were key for the project’s success.

The other finalists in this category were:

Galenika d.d.

Methanol Chemicals Company (CHEMANOL)

Partners Group AG

SAP S/4HANA Move: JT International S.A.

Japan Tobacco International S.A. is a leading international tobacco company with headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. The project, which focused on the SAP S/4HANA Finance solution, had a two-fold objective: first, a full “big bang” upgrade to SAP S/4HANA in all 115 entities, including 29 factories and three shared service centers; and second, adding significant new functionalities that comply with best practices to deliver high-quality processes and innovation. Strong change management, knowledge transfer, and communication were key for the project’s success.

Our congratulations also go out to the other finalists in the SAP S/4HANA Move category:

Dangote Cement

FIMER

Ayuntamiento de Madrid