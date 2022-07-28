WALLDORF — SAP (NYSE: SAP) today announced that the RISE with SAP solution continued its strong rate of adoption across businesses in North America, as organizations of all sizes selected SAP in the second quarter of 2022 to help drive their cloud transformations.

Hundreds of companies selected RISE with SAP in the first half of the year, with public cloud gaining traction as the deployment of choice with many customers.

Pitney Bowes Inc. , a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics and financial services to more than 90% of Fortune 500 organizations, selected RISE with SAP to transform and modernize its EMEA business By transitioning to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP’s public cloud offering, and leveraging SAP Business Technology Platform, Pitney Bowes expects benefits such as business process simplification, standardization, increased agility and an ability to meet its future growth ambitions.

In Q2, EisnerAmper LLP , one of the largest accounting, tax and business advisory firms in the United States, selected RISE with SAP. Infosys Ltd. is implementing the flexible and scalable SAP S/4HANA Cloud suite, SAP's public cloud offering, to help EisnerAmper meet its growth ambitions over the coming years.

, one of the largest accounting, tax and business advisory firms in the United States, selected RISE with SAP. Infosys Ltd. is implementing the flexible and scalable SAP S/4HANA Cloud suite, SAP’s public cloud offering, to help EisnerAmper meet its growth ambitions over the coming years. Moderna Inc. is delivering on the promise of mRNA as the key to a new class of vaccines and innovative therapies. The Spikevax vaccine has been a breakthrough and is helping the world to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. Moderna has ambitious growth targets based on its rapidly expanding pipeline of 40-plus mRNA-based vaccines and therapies. That’s why Moderna has selected RISE with SAP to get the cloud flexibility and scale to support its growth. The new agreement includes an upgrade of its current ERP system while leveraging SAP Business Technology Platform for customer-specific applications. RISE with SAP will provide Moderna scalable and automated end-to-end processes across research and development, sourcing, distribution, regulatory control and finance – helping Moderna enhance its global leadership position as an mRNA focused innovator.

GlobalFoundries Inc., one of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers, selected SAP in a competitive win over the incumbent. RISE with SAP will be playing a critical role in GlobalFoundries' path forward, as it continues to modernize, standardize and transform its business. By using solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and SAP Ariba, SAP Concur and SAP Signavio solutions, among others, GlobalFoundries expects SAP software to deliver significant value across the entirety of its organization.

Others that selected RISE with SAP include American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., and Align Technology Inc., the maker of Invisalign clear aligners. Additional organizations that chose SAP in the second quarter include Analog Devices Inc., Tennant Company and Microsoft. PGA Tour, M&T Bank Corp., The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and The New York City Department of Education selected Experience Management solutions from SAP and Qualtrics. SAP Signavio solutions gained traction as well.

Corning Incorporated, one of the world’s leading innovators in materials science and a customer of SAP S/4HANA, last quarter selected the full SAP Signavio portfolio. The portfolio will play a crucial role in driving collaborative process management excellence and governance supporting Corning’s company-wide business ERP transformation initiatives. Expected benefits include increased transparency for harmonizing and optimizing processes.

“SAP North America continued to experience double-digit cloud revenue growth, a stable support business and strong bookings performance driven by a good balance of existing and new customers this quarter,” said John DiPlacido, Chief Financial Officer, SAP North America. “We also saw SAP S/4HANA, our business process transformation portfolio, SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite and SAP Concur solutions continue to play a significant role in our customer’s transformation efforts.”

