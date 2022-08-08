Five Things to Look Forward to at SuccessConnect 2022

Work is changing and that calls for a different approach to people and culture – one that drives new levels of engagement and creates a more empowered and sustainable workforce.

Moving forward, the most effective leaders will be able to support a constantly changing workforce in light of fast-moving market dynamics. They’ll prioritize an organizational culture that focuses on individuals and creating experiences at work designed around each person’s evolving needs and motivations.

At SuccessConnect 2022, we’re coming together to discuss what employees need now, what work looks like tomorrow, and new ideas to change work for good. Attendees will learn best practices to attract and win the best talent, develop a future-ready workforce, and manage and pay their teams with agility. Product experts and thought leaders will share tips for accelerating innovation in the cloud and bridging HR across the business to improve processes and efficiency while creating the kind of experiences that unlock more potential from your people.

For new or longtime SAP SuccessFactors customers as well as companies looking to make a move, here’s what to expect at this year’s SuccessConnect.

1. Join the Keynote and See SAP SuccessFactors Solutions in Action

The SAP SuccessFactors leadership team will take the stage to share new data, new product innovations, and new customer stories that demonstrate how we can change work for good. Aaron Green, SAP SuccessFactors marketing and solutions officer, will share our vision and strategy and unveil new data around people sustainability. Amy Wilson, senior vice president of Products and Design for SAP SuccessFactors, returns for a highly anticipated session to showcase the momentum behind the latest innovations that empower individuals to reach their full potential at work. Plus, Meg Bear, SAP SuccessFactors president and chief product officer, will join Josh Bersin, industry analyst and thought leader, to discuss the importance of skills and how they correlate directly to organizational growth and the power of connecting HR with supply chain, finance, sales and marketing, procurement, and more to create a more empowered workforce and profitable business.

2. Explore Road Map Sessions

Get a front-row seat at our product road map sessions to hear what’s new and what’s coming with our core HR and payroll, talent management and learning, analytics and planning, and sales performance management solutions. Also, learn about the exciting innovations in the technology foundation that supports SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite. Topics include integration, extensibility, security, system administration, and more. Product experts will engage in live Q&A sessions as part of their presentations.

3. Discover Hands-on Lab Sessions

For attendees who enjoy hands-on learning, there is no better opportunity than the hands-on lab sessions.* Discover how to configure and use our products and get your questions answered in real time. Topics include writing business rules to drive behavior for custom cards on the new, reimagined homepage, creating compelling stories in the SAP SuccessFactors People Analytics solution, choosing the best performance form rating option for your organization, building an engaging and outcome-based learning experience using standard or custom tiles and custom landing pages, and more.

4. Learn Best Practices from SAP SuccessFactors Customers

Hear from your peers about practical tips for automating recruiting, optimizing the employee HR experience, migrating from the SAP ERP Human Capital Management solution to SAP SuccessFactors solutions to take full advantage of the cloud, elevating the skills of your workforce with agile learning, keeping people and organizational culture at the heart of HR transformation, and so much more. HR leaders from companies such as Heineken N.V., PepsiCo, Whirlpool Corporation, Paramount, American Airlines, and many others will inspire you to think and act differently to help ensure your employees are happier and your organization performs better. Plus, engage in live Q&A with each of our customer speakers.

5. Meet Up with Your Peers and Have Fun!

There is no better way to connect with your peers than in person. Grab a drink and join these meetups to exchange information, share knowledge, and make new connections. Take advantage of the many other networking opportunities to engage with HR executives, peers, product experts, partners, industry analysts, and more. Plus, join us for an exclusive evening event at Tao Beach, the hottest club in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, September 13. Come experience a night full of surprises, amazing food, and great music in a Balinese-inspired tropical oasis setting.

Register now for SuccessConnect on September 13-14, 2022, at the Venetian Convention Center, Las Vegas, and explore the session catalog. Registration for specific sessions goes live in mid-August.

Lara Albert is global vice president of Solution Marketing at SAP SuccessFactors.