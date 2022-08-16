The News Organizational Chart: Structuring the Workforce of Tomorrow

Workplaces are a direct reflection of the people working in them. But lately, HR organizations have encountered a range of cultural shifts — from new social developments and digital preferences to emerging work behaviors — that bears little to no resemblance to anything they’ve experienced before.

Although able to meet most challenges, HR leaders recognize that a traditional management system based on data silos, bureaucratic thinking, and hierarchical control is no longer effective. Instead, their workplaces need a more flexible and responsive organizational model built around four critical trends: data accuracy, interconnectivity, process automation, and low transaction costs.

A more modern approach to workforce modeling and organizational charting requires HR teams — and the organizations they serve — to reconsider how they use available data. Business leaders need to visualize their organizational structures and key metrics based on today’s data. This way, they really understand the dynamics of their workforce and make informed decisions about their organizational design or reorganizations.

For SAP gold partner Ingentis, this line of thinking inspired an innovation initiative that would provide a higher level of flexibility when visualizing, modifying, and transforming organizational structures with HR data.

Amplifying the Value of Organizational Change

Drawing from more than 25 years of experience in organizational charting and HR data visualization, Ingentis used SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) to build an add-on application for the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central solution.

The SAP endorsed app — Ingentis org.manager for SAP SuccessFactors solutions — pulls data directly from SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central and visualizes it in various forms. Key metrics can be displayed along the organizational structure, as well as in dashboards for a quick overview. Big Data graphs in combination with custom visualization rules help HR organizations stay on top of their massive volumes of data.

The application can also improve data quality by checking data according to individually defined conditions and automatically reporting on them. Furthermore, its powerful modeling feature allows for what-if scenario planning through a drag-and-drop capability. With affected KPIs being assessed and updated during the process, Ingentis org.manager provides a solid basis for informed business decisions.

While Ingentis’ decision to build its app on SAP BTP was influenced by the opportunity to build its partnership with SAP, it also helped create the best possible user experience for SAP customers. The company delivered a solution that integrates smoothly with SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central and can be launched directly from the solution’s user interface.

The combination of Ingentis’ expertise and SAP BTP led to SAP’s approval of Ingentis org.manager as a premium-certified application. The add-on passed a series of in-depth testing — from the strength of its security controls to performance measurements against benchmark results — for fast deployment and limited IT intervention to integrate and maintain.

Earning this level of certification from SAP gives customers the confidence that Ingentis provides solutions designed for SAP solutions and delivers desired outcomes to resolve significant challenges. That’s the kind of trust that wins over business leaders who are unsure about augmenting existing digital investments.

The results experienced by SAP customers when integrating Ingentis org.manager with SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central also speak for themselves. According to a survey conducted by Ingentis and SAP, the add-on can lower the cost of strategic resource planning by up to 20%.

Innovating New Possibilities with a Single Platform

Whether focused on improving diversity and inclusion, balancing headcount, or assessing succession potential or flight risk, HR organizations can get the answers they need with the integrated blend of Ingentis org.manager for SAP SuccessFactors solutions and SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central.

Best of all, Ingentis is seizing a moment that’s available to every SAP partner when using SAP BTP. By delivering everything from fundamental tools to the most cutting-edge solution, partners can set the standard for the workforce of tomorrow — turning work into a human experience of inspiration, collaboration, and purpose.

To learn more about Ingentis’ innovation experience with SAP BTP, read the partner impact story, Modeling Tomorrow’s Organization with Ingentis org.manager for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions.

Tom Le is global vice president of Partner Solution Advisory at SAP.

Markus Eckl is global head of Strategic Alliances and Partnering at Ingentis.