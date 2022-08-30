SAP Procurement Solutions Hit New Heights

The saying “good things come in threes” couldn’t be more true for SAP Ariba solutions for spend management. We’ve received honors from IDC and Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine, and we earned the coveted TrustRadius Top Rated Award for customer satisfaction.

These distinctions formally recognize the merit of SAP Ariba solutions, from market share to software innovation and customer approval.

IDC: SAP Ranked No.1 for Worldwide Procurement Applications Software, 2021 Market Share

SAP holds the largest share of the procurement applications software market, according to IDC’s recently published report, Worldwide Procurement Applications Software Market Shares, 2021: Consistent Sector Growth as Dominant Players Maintain Share (doc #US49273722, June 2022). IDC estimates that SAP holds a 31.3% market share with 9.2% YoY growth for 2021, maintaining its market leading position – ahead of the next six vendors combined.

“SAP continues to enhance its procurement application suite through its enhanced strategic relationship with Icertis, the acquisition of working capital management firm Taulia, and the launch of SAP Sustainability Control Tower,” writes Patrick Reymann, IDC’s research director, Procurement and Enterprise Applications.

Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine: Top 10 Procurement Software Providers

In ranking SAP Ariba solutions in its Top 10, these publications noted the in-depth spend analysis capabilities; efficiency, accuracy, and visibility; and cloud, automation and artificial intelligence (AI).

SAP “takes procurement beyond the basic processes, applying its innovations to remove obstacles, link all spend categories in a single place, and create deeper, dynamic, and end-to-end collaboration.”

TrustRadius: Top Rated for Customer Satisfaction

It is truly heartening to know that our customers think enough of our solutions for us to earn a Top Rated award in the TrustRadius Procurement Software category. Our customers are central to everything we do and every decision we make. Their satisfaction is what we work toward every day.

SAP earned its top rating “based entirely on feedback from their customers,” said Megan Headley, vice president of Research at TrustRadius. “Reviewers on TrustRadius value the products’ invoice tracking capabilities, catalog management features, and integrations with ERP systems.”

From my perspective, it’s no surprise that SAP Ariba solutions have earned these honors. Every day, I see how our solutions help customers solve business challenges, empowering organizations to:

Simplify procurement. Replace complex steps with a guided experience that directs employees to make the best decision – whether they’re buying raw materials or office supplies.

Collaborate. Dynamically share plans, capacity, and progress with suppliers, so you can count on your supply chain to deliver what you need when you need it.

Do business locally, or globally. Manage contracts, suppliers, and compliance in virtually every country and currency – or in your own backyard – so you can deliver what the business needs, where it's needed.

Expanding the Value of Our Procurement Solutions

SAP Business Network continues to expand, enabling visibility, collaboration, and resilience. Additionally, we have significantly boosted the impact of our procurement solutions both through our acquisition of Taulia and our enhanced relationship with Icertis.

SAP Business Network: In these challenging times of broken supply chains and economic uncertainty, transparency, collaboration, and resilience are the name of the game. SAP Ariba solutions, together with SAP Business Network, can extend our customers’ visibility into their supply chains, helping to manage collaboration with trading partners. Today, the network extends across 190 countries. In the last 12 months, it has facilitated more than 699M B2B transactions and US$4.1T worth of commerce – more than any other network in the world.

In these challenging times of broken supply chains and economic uncertainty, transparency, collaboration, and resilience are the name of the game. SAP Ariba solutions, together with SAP Business Network, can extend our customers' visibility into their supply chains, helping to manage collaboration with trading partners. Today, the network extends across 190 countries. In the last 12 months, it has facilitated more than 699M B2B transactions and US$4.1T worth of commerce – more than any other network in the world. Taulia: At a time when inflation is hitting our customers hard, access to working capital management solutions has been a lifesaver for buyers and suppliers alike. Taulia's solutions offer early payment through supply chain financing, dynamic discounting, and accounts receivable financing.

Icertis: The leading enterprise contract management platform in the cloud helps businesses transform contracts into strategic business assets, giving them powerful capabilities to maximize revenue, control costs, improve compliance, and manage risk.

And There’s More Good News

Spend Matters recently published a brief, titled SAP Ariba and the Future of the Source-to-Pay Suite: Ecosystems, Complexity and a more Holistic Approach to Evaluating Procurement Technologywhich offers a positive assessment of SAP Ariba and its ecosystem.

The report states, “SAP is focused on architecting an open, future-oriented technology ecosystem that embraces the realities of complexity, while still providing a powerful on-ramp to those who are at an emerging level of organizational maturity through its ecosystem of technology partners and service partners alike.”

Our success extends beyond our recent honors and accolades. Hundreds of customers, including MLP Finanzberatung SE, Air France KLM, Swellfun, Nacional Monte de Piedad, BeiGene, and CONA Services have chosen SAP in 2022 to digitalize their procurement processes. Here are a few of their stories:

CONA Services LLC (USA, go-live): The premier IT service company for the 12 largest independent Coca-Cola bottlers in North America, CONA Services has consolidated its procurement processes to provide their suppliers with a single platform for collaboration. SAP Business Network delivers an integrated and easy-to-use platform, enabling more than 1,000 suppliers to share documents and access working capital opportunities. SAP Ariba Buying with the guided buying capability provides a modern user interface and a consistent catalog buying experience.

Nacional Monte de Piedad (Mexico): This non-profit, private assistance institution, with more than 300 branches, took another step forward in its procurement strategy with the adoption of SAP Ariba Contracts. With this solution, it can eliminate the management of paper contracts, making it possible to automate, standardize, and accelerate their life cycle while reinforcing operational, contractual, and regulatory compliance with suppliers.

BeiGene (China): A leading biotech company specializing in anti-cancer drugs, BeiGene selected SAP Ariba solutions to quickly build a cloud-based platform that covers procurement, contracting, and payment. BeiGene aims to ensure procurement collaboration in its offices around the world, meet language requirements, comply to local regulations, and improve efficiency.

Join Us at SAP Spend Connect Live

If you’d like to learn more about SAP’s intelligent spend solutions for procurement, external workforce, travel and expense, and business network, please join us for SAP Spend Connect Live, October 24-26 in Dallas, Texas.

This will be a unique, in-person networking experience where you’ll gain actionable insight from inspirational speakers, industry experts, and customers as they share real-life digital transformation stories.

To learn more and register, visit the SAP Spend Connect Live website.

Jeff Collier is chief revenue officer for SAP Intelligent Spend and Business Network.