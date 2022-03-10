SAP Completes Acquisition of Taulia

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has completed the acquisition of a majority stake of Taulia, a leading provider of working capital management solutions.
J.P. Morgan will continue to maintain its equity stake in the fintech.
“With Taulia now an official part of our solution portfolio, we can help companies gain financial flexibility and stability and contribute to making supply chains more resilient,” said Luka Mucic, CFO of SAP.
The acquisition further expands SAP’s business network and strengthens SAP’s solutions for the CFO office. Taulia’s solutions will both be tightly integrated into SAP software as well as continue to be available standalone. Taulia will operate as an independent company with its own brand within the SAP Group.
