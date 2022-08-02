We are proud to announce that Gartner has ranked SAP as a Visionary in its 2022 Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

Every year, an increasing number of organizations leverage automation and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to drive innovation and improve efficiencies across their lines of business and business application processes. SAP’s solution, SAP Process Automation, is an AI-powered, no-code solution that combines workflow management, task automation, and decision management into one comprehensive, cloud-based solution running on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

We believe this recognition serves as an acknowledgment of SAP’s continued leadership in these categories and commitment to providing world-class support for our customer’s mission-critical business processes and applications.

Gain a Competitive Edge with SAP Process Automation

It’s clear that process automation technology is a game changer. Since launching SAP Process Automation, we’ve seen tremendous growth in customers embracing automation in impactful ways. Villeroy and Boch, for example, developed multiple automation bots to execute routine tasks. One bot can successfully classify and process over 6,000 e-mail attachments per year, based on if the document is an invoice, auto-confirmation, or delivery note.

SAP Process Automation helps our customers:

Build with Simplicity

SAP Process Automation was developed on the bold vision that business users should be able to build and enhance automations and workflows by themselves with low-code/no-code technology, while IT retains governance and compliance. Unlike other RPA vendors, our simple drag-and-drop user interface enables customers to adapt, improve, and innovate business processes and operations without the complexities of using multiple tools.

Automate Faster

Backed by 50 years of running highly complex business processes and applications, SAP is uniquely positioned to understand the opportunities of automation and AI. SAP’s domain expertise in lines of business, such as finance and HR, and related business processes like recruit to retire and lead to cash enables us to provide customers with out-of-the-box content. Our prebuilt process content, RPA bots, and templates can make it easy for customers to jump-start innovation and accelerate their time-to-value. When paired with the SAP Signavio portfolio, leading process analytics and modeling solutions, customers can quickly move from process insights into actions with tailored automation recommendations.

Operate Confidently

To automate and enhance business processes and applications, an organization needs a reliable and secure platform. SAP customers can rest assured knowing the SAP Process Automation solution is part of SAP Business Technology Platform – SAP’s trusted, enterprise-grade, multi-cloud platform. This means customers can now focus on empowering their business users to automate processes without having to be concerned about security.

Next Steps

When leveraging RPA technology, the opportunities range from streamlining financial processes, HR onboarding, call center support, and much more. Consider what business outcomes your organization could achieve with this technology. And, if you’re ready to unlock the full potential automation and AI, take the next step with the following resources:

JG Chirapurath is chief marketing and solutions officer for SAP BTP.