Partner Quotes: SAP’s New Recognition System Improves Partner Visibility to Attract New Customers

WALLDORF — SAP today announced the launch of a new recognition system for partners using partner competency and customer outcomes as primary performance dimensions.

Competency Framework from the SAP PartnerEdge program showcases the experience and skill sets of more than 23,500 partners to improve vendor, partner and customer satisfaction.

Together with its partner ecosystem, SAP guides companies through their business transformation. Read what partners are saying:

Nagarro

“We see a great value-add to our business with the implementation of the new Competency Framework. We’ll be able to globally showcase our expertise in enterprise resource planning on top of our three-year status as cloud partner of the year in Germany, which can be a key differentiator considering the challenges our customers are facing.”

– Bernhard Bauer, Global SAP Partner Manager, Nagarro SE

HuRis

“It’s important to customers that they deal with experienced partners. This designation is one way to quickly validate our expertise for customers around a specific solution. It’s an important asset to complete our storyline with customers.”

– Pieter van Reisen, Managing Director, HuRis B.V.

apsolut

“apsolut’s mission is to support clients in creating a better digital procurement future by sustainably improving cooperation and increasing efficiency among businesses. This cannot be achieved without cultivating the most qualified and satisfied employees. To achieve this, we need the tools and methodology that allow us to break through the noise and differentiate from the competition. With the new Competency Framework, we’ll be able to show our expertise in spend management, which can be a key differentiator to run successful customer implementations.”

– Thomas Herbst, Managing Director, apsolut GmbH

United VARs

“For the success of a customer’s software project, the qualification and experience of a partner is key. The new Competency Framework displays exactly a partner’s proficiency and experience to help a customer choose the partner that’s the best fit and can meet a company’s requirements. This is perfectly aligned with our offering: global outreach and local expertise!”

– Alexander Herfort, Director Business Development, United VARs

Rizing

“Rizing’s passion is for people – making them successful through our deep specialization in SAP SuccessFactors solutions, SAP S/4HANA for consumer industries and SAP S/4HANA for enterprise asset management. The new Competency framework allows Rizing to highlight our expertise and the ways in which we can best serve customers on their path to becoming an intelligent enterprise.”

– Paul Viviano, Vice President, Global Alliances, Rizing LLC

IBsolution

“IBsolution GmbH is committed to simplifying our customer´s work life with process innovations based on the latest technologies. New competency designations help to demonstrate our proven experience to customers, so they can be certain that we do have the right skill set to address their business needs, be it management, process or IT consultancy, SAP software implementation or application support.”

– Dominic Lösch, Account Manager, IBsolution GmbH

BearingPoint

“The new competency framework provides detailed transparency to the customers, a holistic view of our specific expertise as well as our partner IP based on SAP BTP, which makes us different compared to the previous model of the SAP PartnerEdge program. The customers will also benefit from the global consolidation of competencies as they will get the best-qualified experts independent of the country of origin. This supports our global approach best.”

– Petra M. Schuster, Director, Global SAP Alliances, BearingPoint

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contacts:

Angelika Merz, SAP, +41 58 871-7216, angelika.merz@sap.com, CET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

Amy Thompson, FleishmanHillard, +1 (617) 692 0508, amy.thompson@fleishman.com, ET