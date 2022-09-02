SAP’s New Recognition System Improves Partner Visibility to Attract New Customers

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the launch of a new recognition system for partners using partner competency and customer outcomes as primary performance dimensions.

Competency Framework from the SAP PartnerEdge program showcases the experience and skill sets of partners to improve vendor, partner and customer satisfaction.

“SAP partners are instrumental to the success of our customers’ digital transformation journey,” said Karl Fahrbach, Chief Partner Officer, SAP SE. “Hence we want to make it as easy as possible for customers to identify the best fit for their business needs. Additionally, it allows SAP to reward and recognize partners’ investments in high-quality delivery practices that drive customer adoption and success.”

An evolution of the SAP PartnerEdge program, the framework will help partners differentiate and highlight their skills and experience – based on solution and consultant knowledge, customer success and proficiency – to generate visibility and emphasize what they do best.

Specifically, the launch of the new Competency Framework will:

Recognize partners for their practice maturity and focus on customer lifetime value based on expertise and specialization across solution areas and geographies

Help partners stay ahead of customer needs through an automated designation process where they can identify achieved and at-risk designations based on their daily achievements and performance, to be visible in the SAP for Me portal, which partners use to manage their relationships with customers and SAP

Feature new SAP partner branding logos embedded within the SAP Partner Finder tool, which displays all partner competencies for customers to search and match to their transformation goals

“Competency Framework from SAP PartnerEdge allows partners to highlight their expertise and helps customers identify partners with the right skill set to address their business needs,” said Paul Edwards, director, Software Channels & Ecosystems, IDC, an industry analyst firm. “By launching this new model, SAP is prioritizing partners and the work that they do to drive customer success.”

Within the framework, partners will be classified by two aspects: competency and specialization. To start, there will be seven competencies that align with the solution or line-of-business areas, such as human capital management, which will have three progressive tiers: essential, advanced and expert. Within each competency, partners can have specializations at the product or process level, such as talent management. Partner performance in each competency will be measured and attained across three areas, including expert knowledge, customer success and proficiency.

This change will create the foundation for better outcomes for both partners and customers who can be assured that the partner they choose has both the necessary knowledge and proven expertise to deliver the specific solution they need.

