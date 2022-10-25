SAP Rounds Up Big Innovations in Spend Management at SAP Spend Connect Live

DALLAS — Today at the SAP Spend Connect Live event, the industry’s premier spend management conference, SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced innovations, milestones and areas of focus in spend management.

SAP Hits Key Milestones in Its FedRAMP Journey

Now and in the months to come, government agencies and highly regulated industries in the United States have access to SAP’s market-leading spend management and business network solutions, deployed with enterprise-grade security. Milestones include:

SAP Fieldglass solutions are now available in the SAP National Security Services (SAP NS2) portfolio in a commercial regulated environment that has been built to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) baseline in accordance with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) moderate parameters. It also complies with International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).

SAP Business Network for Procurement and SAP Business Network for Supply Chain will be available in the SAP NS2 portfolio in a commercial regulated environment in 2023. This will enable customers to collaborate with their trading partners in an environment that meets the security and compliance requirements of federal government agencies.

SAP is working to add SAP Ariba Procurement solutions to the SAP NS2 portfolio.

SAP Concur solutions are currently “in process” for a FedRAMP agency authorization. A third-party assessment organization has performed a full security assessment and the sponsoring agency has conducted a security authorization package review. SAP Concur solutions are planned to be listed on the FedRAMP marketplace by the end of the year.

Enhanced Integration Between SAP Ariba and Icertis Solutions

Delivering on the promise of the expanded partnership announced earlier this year, tighter integration between SAP Ariba solutions and Icertis contract management solutions can help customers with a wider set of contract management scenarios. The tighter integration provides improved collaboration, an enhanced user experience and flexible and streamlined contract management processes. Users can now replicate contract workspaces from SAP Ariba solutions into Icertis, initiate contract authoring in Icertis for contract workspaces originating in SAP Ariba solutions and manage contract amendment processes more efficiently. The integrations are jointly developed and supported between the SAP team for SAP Ariba solutions and the Icertis team and pave the way for future innovations. Additionally, for customers with SAP Fieldglass solutions that do not have SAP Ariba solutions, there is a direct integration available between SAP Fieldglass solutions and the Icertis Contract Intelligence platform to help streamline sourcing, onboarding and offboarding processes for external workers. Designed to deliver enterprise-wide value, these integrations enable faster negotiations, greater compliance and AI-powered business insights and automation.

New Capabilities in SAP Ariba Procurement Solutions Previewed

As SAP continues to drive innovation in procurement, it previewed new capabilities designed to help organizations move toward a more predictive, personalized and sustainable buying experience. The new “buying 360” capabilities are an evolution of the guided buying capability that SAP pioneered years ago aimed at improving the purchasing experience. Those who can benefit include everyone from the employee in need of a new laptop to the head buyers of strategic categories across all types of spend – direct and indirect materials, maintenance, repair and operations and service. These new capabilities are planned to be available to select customers early in 2023.

SAP Declares Category Management an Area of Focus and Continued Investment

Category management is the foundation of an effective procurement strategy, especially in this postpandemic economy. As the critical role procurement plays in business continuity continues to increase, there is a greater need to digitalize category management and procurement strategies. A recent study conducted by Economist Impact and sponsored by SAP highlights category management as one of the most important drivers of digital transformation in procurement, with more than 40% of respondents selecting the function as a top priority.

“Research like this and input from our ongoing conversations with customers validate and guide our strategy and product road map,” said Muhammad Alam, president and chief product officer, Intelligent Spend and Business Network, SAP. “We are increasing our focus and investment in developing solutions that will help our customers truly digitalize category management to turn data into insights that can lead to improved business outcomes.”

The solution for category management is planned to be available to select customers by the end of this year with expanded availability throughout 2023.

Customers with Multiple ERP Environments Can Simplify How They Manage Procurement

SAP Central Procurement, private cloud edition, is now available to help customers drive consistency, efficiency, visibility and control. With the edition, customers can now manage what’s happening across the business without jumping in and out of multiple systems or disrupting existing solutions and workflows they’ve spent years defining and refining. Organizations can centrally manage procurement operations from one place regardless of which ERP environment serves as the back end. While individual transactions are still processed within each back-end system, the procurement team has a centralized view and control of everything from requisitioning and purchasing to sourcing and contracts.

Customers, including Accenture, Baker Hughes Company, Barrick Gold Corporation, CDW Corporation, Constellation Brands Inc., Devon Energy Corporation, Duke Energy Corporation, Endress+Hauser, Fifty Thousand Hours LLC, Guidant Global, Hilltop Holdings Inc., Insight Enterprises Inc, INVISTA, Johnson & Johnson, KUKA AG, LG Smith Transport LLC, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Controladora Mabe, Merck & Co. Inc., Ontario Power Generation Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., T-Mobile US Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Walmart Inc., Van Genechten Packaging, W.R. Grace and Co. and W.W. Grainger Inc., will share digital transformation stories and insights on how they are navigating the current environment of continued supply chain disruption and evolving macroeconomic trends. For more information, review the SAP Spend Connect Live event’s session catalog and watch sessions on demand in the virtual experience starting November 8.

