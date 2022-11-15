Unleashing Business Expertise with SAP Build

In recent years, macroeconomic challenges like rising inflation, labor shortages, and supply chains disruptions have forced organizations to become more agile and efficient than ever before. But in the race to modernize and optimize, development teams have become over stretched and the people closest to the business problems — finance managers, supply chain gurus, manufacturing experts — do not have the tools or the technical know-how to build the solutions they need.

At SAP, we know the key to the next era of rapid business transformation depends on an organization’s ability to unleash their business experts to do more, and solve more, faster. Today, we’re taking a significant step forward in addressing this opportunity.

We’re excited to announce SAP Build, our unified low-code offering built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) that enables everyone to create and augment enterprise applications, automate processes, and design business sites with drag-and-drop simplicity.

What is SAP Build?



Build Visually

An evolution of our low-code offerings, SAP Build brings together the best of visual prototyping solution Build.me, along with previously disparate solutions into an intuitive unified development environment.

SAP Build Apps, an evolution of SAP AppGyver, enables users to build beautiful web and mobile enterprise applications. The new visual cloud functions capability simplifies development by giving users the tools to visually build cloud-hosted application business logic and data models, without having to understand or manage the underlying infrastructure or databases.

SAP Build Process Automation powers the automation of workflows and tasks with comprehensive workflow management, robotic process automation (RPA), and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

SAP Build Work Zone brings the capabilities of SAP Launchpad and SAP Work Zone into one solution, facilitating the rapid creation of engaging and personalized business sites.

Integrate Seamlessly

Seamless and secure access to your business processes and data includes:

Direct access of business application data and processes from SAP applications such as SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors solutions, and others. Easy access to non-SAP data is also available when users leverage SAP Build with SAP Integration Suite.

Continuous monitoring and optimization of business processes with new integration between SAP Build and SAP Signavio solutions. Based on in-depth process analysis, SAP Signavio can recommend over 135 pre-built automations, which can then be deployed using SAP Build Process Automation. The automations can then be triggered immediately whenever needed, enabling organizations to quickly react to changing business requirements.

Accelerate development by leveraging more than 1,300 industry- and business-specific pre-built workflows, automations, and application components for business scenarios like HR on-boarding, invoice management, sales order automation, and more.

Collaborate Securely

A collaborative environment with enterprise-grade compliance and governance capabilities allows for:

Enabling fusion team development, where business experts and developers can work together to solve problems faster by sharing all, or specific, application components — such as user experience (UX), business logic, and processes — with their colleagues.

Ensuring security and compliance with centralized user management, authentication, and provisioning capabilities.

Shipping with confidence with built-in application lifecycle management and governance capabilities.

Address the Growing Gap of Developers

SAP Build empowers more users to develop irrespective of their skill level, thereby lessening the burden on professional developers. To enable non-technical users to develop applications and automate processes, we are launching the SAP Builders program, which facilitates in-depth learning courses, interactive lessons, hackathons, and best practices sharing from SAP and community experts.

We recognize that the world needs the insights and impact that only professional developers can deliver. To this end, SAP is committed to upskilling 2 million developers worldwide by 2025 by tripling free learning offerings on the SAP Learning site and world-class learning platform provider Coursera in order to help people launch careers within the SAP ecosystem.

How to Get Started

Customers are already benefiting from SAP Build.

“Thanks to SAP Build, we easily built a better experience for our customers while dramatically reducing our development costs by 90%,” shared Qualtrics’ Spencer Cook. “I was able to quickly build the application to enhance our customer reference program, which is going to catapult customer satisfaction.”

The next era of business transformation can be achieved with SAP Build — the most business-oriented, easy-to-use, low-code offering. Get started today:

Gain free hands-on experience at the next SAP Build to Win workshop on November 29.

Join the SAP Builders program at sap.com/builders to learn, engage, and celebrate other builders.

Get started for free with guided experience and the free tier of SAP BTP.

JG Chirapurath is chief marketing and solutions officer for SAP BTP.

