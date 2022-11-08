SAP Recognized as Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Holistic Supply Chain Planning 2022

IDC Manufacturing Insights has recognized SAP as a Leader in strategy and capabilities in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Holistic Supply Chain Planning 2022 Vendor Assessment.*

According to Simon Ellis, program vice president, IDC Manufacturing Insights, “Growing complexity in the supply chain, particularly increasingly diverse outsourcing, has made supply planning much more challenging. Combined with larger forecast error and a lack of complete insight into supply opportunities and constraints, the need for a competent supply planning application is central to the success of the broader supply chain.”

At SAP, we see planning as a process. The market of vendors in this space is evolving, fueled by new technology and planning approaches that put customer experience at the center. We continue to set the pace with the market-leading SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain solution as well as cloud-native innovations that have been adopted by more than 1,200 customers worldwide.

SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain is a key element of the SAP Digital Supply Chain portfolio, which helps companies:

Create continuously learning, resilient, and responsive supply chains

Synchronize strategic and operational supply chain decisions in a single solution

Ingest real-time data from external and internal sources to provide more intelligent visibility across the supply chain

Connect trading partners digitally with the internal plan via SAP Business Network

Enable planners to make business decisions rooted in real-time facts

Infuse decision processes with intelligent technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI)

Execute supply chain planning decisions with confidence from a modern and simplified user experience

Ellis also states, “SAP has extensive experience in almost all industries, with notable engagements in consumer products, retail, high tech, automotive/heavy equipment, pharma/life sciences, and wholesale distribution. Supply chains looking for a comprehensive supply chain planning offering that provides a seamless, user-friendly planning platform with embedded analytics that is tightly integrated to manufacturing, operational planning, and supply chain execution should consider SAP.”

We are excited for companies to consider SAP as a partner in the work to build risk-resistant and resilient supply chains.

David Vallejo is global head of Supply Chain Solution Management at SAP.