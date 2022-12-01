Francisco Partners Has Completed Acquisition of Litmos

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) and Francisco Partners (FP) today announced that FP has completed the acquisition of the Litmos business from SAP.
SAP customers will continue to have privileged access to Litmos solutions through the SAP Store site.
