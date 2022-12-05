Reflections on SAP Spend Connect Live: How We Are Earning Customer Trust

The events of recent weeks — SAP Spend Connect Live, a slew of industry accolades, and most importantly the trust our customers have shown us — have put a permanent smile on my face.

SAP Spend Connect Live in Dallas was incredible. Attendees were engaged in the conference and passionate about the important work they do. But most gratifying were my conversations with customers, who spoke about how they trust SAP to help them solve large, complex problems. Things like economic challenges, supply chain disruptions, and sustainability, along with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals: these are challenges SAP is uniquely qualified to address, and we’ve made it our purpose to help our customers tackle them.

It was an honor to share the SAP Spend Connect Live stage with Christine Hipp of Los Alamos National Labs (pictured below), who spoke about a successful transformation with SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass solutions. Likewise, we were all fascinated by Patricia Miller’s account of Accenture’s internal services spend journey with SAP Fieldglass.

We came to Dallas to hear from SAP customers like these — and we were not disappointed.

Recognitions, Accolades, and Awards

SAP Spend Connect Live was a great moment for SAP and the organizations that use our solutions to run their business. In fact, more than a few customers told me we should “brag a little more” about what we’re doing.

I won’t do that, but I would like to share some of the accolades that our solutions and our customers have received in the past few months.

SAP Ariba

SAP Concur

No. 1 for Worldwide Travel and Expense Management Software, IDC

No. 1 leader in Expense Management, Travel and Expense Management, and Invoice Management, G2 Fall 2022 Grid® Reports

2022 Top-Rated Software (Concur Travel & Expense), TrustRadius

No. 1 in ZDNet’s list of the five best travel planner apps (TripIt), ZDNet

SAP Fieldglass

No. 1 in Strategic Sourcing, G2 Fall 2022 Grid® Reports

Market Leader, Ardent Partners’ 2022 Vendor Management System (VMS) Technology Advisor

SAP Fieldglass and SAP Ariba were also selected for Spend Matters’ 50 Procurement Providers to Know for 2022. And Capgemini, an SAP Fieldglass customer, is the winner in the “Innovations in Talent” category of the Sourcing Industry Group (SIG) Future of Sourcing Awards.

Beyond the Accolades

While it is great to receive industry accolades, at the end of the day, our truest measure of success lies with our customers. This quarter, hundreds of SAP customers worldwide — including Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, the City of Vienna, Austria, The Pennsylvania State University, Dole Asia Holdings Pte., Ltd, and Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft — are engaging with SAP, either for the first time or by expanding their footprint, to leverage our market-leading procurement, travel management, and supply chain finance solutions.

Here are a few of their stories:

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited is a top jewelry brand with a huge retail network in China and the rest of the world. To support the group’s strategy to drive sustainable growth empowered by technology, the company chose SAP Ariba software to build its unified digital procurement system, deploy procurement in the cloud, improve end-to-end visibility and efficiency, reduce procurement cost, and greatly improve business efficiency.

The Pennsylvania State University has been using SAP Concur solutions for more than 15 years. This quarter, it chose to expand that partnership as it has seen an increase in student, faculty, and administrator travel and expense management requirements.

Dole Asia Holdings Pte., Ltd. is a Singapore-based, global consumer food and beverage company that produces and distributes fresh and packaged fruit products. It has chosen Taulia, part of SAP, for Taulia Dynamic Discounting and Taulia Supply Chain Finance on the Taulia multi-funder network. This will enable the company to strengthen its supply chain by improving the financial resilience of suppliers, therefore improving sustainability.

Another Reason to Smile

I am also proud that our team considers it our purpose to lend a hand to the people who have served our nation. We are thrilled to announce that Nettie, short for “Network,” the beautiful service dog our North America sales team helped to sponsor, is now a graduate of the K9s For Warriors program. She has joined her Warrior, Kevin, and we wish them a wonderful life together.

Our Customers’ Moment

As we near the end of 2022, we are working harder than ever to help our current customers, as well as customers we haven’t met yet, to address their biggest challenges and achieve their business goals — always with purpose; now, with a smile.

Experience SAP Spend Connect Live virtually

If you were not able to join us in Dallas, check out the SAP Spend Connect Virtual Experience. This on-demand forum will share recordings of the keynotes and select breakout sessions from the conference. It will also feature additional, recorded sessions not seen at SAP Spend Connect Live.

Jeff Collier is chief revenue officer for SAP Intelligent Spend and Business Network.