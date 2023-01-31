SAP Named a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide

We are proud to announce that Gartner has recognized SAP as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), Worldwide for the third time in a row.

The Magic Quadrant provides an overview of the technology vendors in the iPaaS market and positions them according to their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Technology vendors placed in the Leaders quadrant are positioned based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. According to Gartner, “Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow.”*

In the latest report, SAP is positioned the furthest to the right on Completeness of Vision.

The ability for an organization to connect and automate their business applications faster and in new ways is critical in today’s digital world. SAP customers are seeking a robust integration solution to support their innovation and modernization initiatives. We believe this recognition serves as an acknowledgment of our continued leadership and commitment to providing world-class seamless business processes.

Integration Reimagined

SAP’s vision for SAP Integration Suite is to connect and automate business processes. As the key integration technology of SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), it helps customers achieve seamless, scalable business processes without disruption. Take Sycor for example. Sycor is a fast-growing IT consultancy that quickly turned a complex IT landscape into a single, unified, digital foundation to support ongoing business expansion.

“Using various cloud solutions from SAP, connected using SAP Integration Suite, we created a highly integrated, digital process network, based on best practices. This supports growth and has optimized our total cost of ownership.”

– Manfred Grossmann, CIO and Vice President

Corporate IT and Project Excellence, Sycor GmbH

Accelerating connectivity and modernizing integration allows innovation of new business processes and possibilities. Harrods, the iconic department store located in London, expanded its operations into new global markets by leveraging SAP Integration Suite. This in turn allowed the company to attract a new generation of luxury customers who prefer to shop through a high-fashion, web-based marketplace.

“One of our key strategic principles is to leverage the benefits of cloud and as-a-service solutions wherever possible to meet fast-changing business dynamics. SAP Integration Suite fully supports these ambitions.”

– Andreas Efstathiou, IT Director, Harrods Limited

JG Chirapurath is chief marketing and solutions officer for SAP Business Technology Platform.

