WALLDORF & MUNICH — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that BMW Group will expand its strategic partnership with SAP to accelerate its digital transformation.

On January 25, 2023, this was sealed by both companies. Using the RISE with SAP solution, BMW Group will move its entire SAP software landscape. The company will merge its cloud strategy with its existing SAP S/4HANA systems, allowing for joint innovation for critical business areas, including finance, parts supply, warehousing, supply chain and production. This will help BMW Group to digitalize faster, more comprehensively and more efficiently in the future.

Expanding a Long-Standing Strategic Partnership

BMW Group and SAP look back on a long-standing strategic partnership. As part of RISE with SAP, BMW Group will have access to a cloud platform for end-to-end business processes.

Alexander Buresch, CIO and Senior Vice President, BMW Group IT, said: “This strategic decision will help us to drive our digitalization leadership even faster forward. We are increasing the flexibility of our infrastructure and creating maximum global scalability. And most importantly, it allows us to bring business innovations to our customers and users much faster than before. That’s why I’m very much looking forward to the next steps on this joint journey with SAP.”

Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE responsible for SAP Product Engineering, added: “Our two companies are closely connected through 30 years of trusting cooperation. By expanding our partnership, we are taking a decisive step toward a digital future. This shows how SAP S/4HANA Cloud and our broad portfolio of solutions create the foundation for companies to drive innovation and ensure our customers’ long-term success in a competitive world.”

Shaping the Future of the Automotive Industry Together

RISE with SAP bundles the applications, platforms, tools and services needed to drive business transformation in one contract. It will enable BMW Group to combine the latest SAP technology and cloud solutions to drive business innovation. BMW Group and SAP will move from a traditional licensing model towards an operating model covering infrastructure, cloud applications and operations. As part of this expanded partnership, BMW Group and SAP will shape the future of business process innovation in the automotive industry together.

