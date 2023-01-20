Since Russia’s invasion, SAP has offered unwavering support for the people of Ukraine. As we look back on a devastating year, we are reaffirming our commitment to Ukraine and extending support into 2023.

One aspect of our support is our technology itself. Since the start of the war, we have provided software support and cloud services worth more than EUR 30 million to Ukrainian customers free of charge. We are extending this fee waiver through the first quarter of 2023 and will also provide about 1,000 software licenses free of charge to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. In order to ensure essential supplies could reach Ukraine when the war began, we also provided open access to SAP Ariba Discovery, which matches business buyers with qualified suppliers from around the world. We will extend this access into 2023. On the SAP Business Network, we added a “Support Ukraine” button that lets suppliers easily declare their readiness to provide aid and makes it simple for buyers to quickly find sources of supplies. To date, more than 10,000 suppliers have declared their readiness to help and more than 75% of posts requesting aid have received responses.

We’ve also partnered with organizations on the ground. We’ve donated our market-leading cloud-based procurement solutions to Enkidu Global, an NGO that has teamed up with State Enterprise “Medical Procurement of Ukraine” (SE MPU) to ensure fast and efficient procurement of medical supplies for millions of Ukrainians in need. Enkidu used our solutions, including SAP Business Network, to create a centralized platform enabling SE MPU to quickly find suppliers to deliver urgently needed essential goods.

Donations, including those from employees, have been an important aspect of our response. In total, SAP has donated more than EUR 4.2m to support Ukraine, in cooperation with organizations including UNICEF, UNHCR and the German Red Cross.

SAP is equally committed to Ukraine’s economic recovery. In close partnership with the Ukrainian government, we have supported initiatives intended to develop the country’s technology industry. We’re working as a partner with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine to make rapid recovery and development possible through innovation and digitalization.

As we look ahead to a new year, our hearts and hopes remain with the people of Ukraine and our commitment remains steadfast.