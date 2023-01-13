SAP and Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, are teaming to accelerate digital transformation to support their customers.

This collaboration builds on the success of the longstanding SAP and AWS partnership by bringing together the technology, solutions, and flexibility that customers need to help them succeed in the digital economy. The companies have had a strategic relationship for more than a decade with thousands of customers.

This technology-driven project and joint investment is significant in terms of bringing together two powerhouse engineering organizations to drive innovation and support customers’ journeys to becoming sustainable, intelligent enterprises. In fact, SAP is a signatory of Amazon’s Climate Pledge committing to net-zero carbon and has also accelerated its sustainability commitment to 2030.

Entering the new year, the companies have prioritized delivering the value of RISE with SAP on AWS by providing customers with the ability to accelerate cloud adoption together with a world-class collection of innovation and extensibility services. This next milestone in the partnership includes:

Use of a joint reference architecture to support complex customer requirements

Joint marketing planning across multiple channels, such as conferences, SAP marquis and AWS events, as well as demand generation campaigns

Global sales motions in a common framework for the teams to work jointly with systems integrator partners

Dedicated personnel around the world dedicated to focus on the SAP/AWS go-to-market

Since 2008, the partnership has been built on providing the right cloud solutions that enable customers to transform across industries.

Take, for example, the success seen with Tevva. RISE with SAP on AWS is helping the hydrogen-electric and battery-electric vehicle manufacturer accelerate the delivery of zero-emission trucking throughout the UK by coupling SAP ERP expertise with AWS infrastructure services all in a sustainable manner. With this commitment to help businesses run as intelligent and sustainable enterprises, AWS and SAP are delighted to help companies like Tevva adopt the best practices and scalability needed to deliver on sustainability objectives.

Another example that illustrates the power of this partnership is the use of SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), which is globally available on AWS. The companies have developed a joint reference architecture that enables extended use case scenarios and showcases the combined strengths of federated SAP and AWS services. The joint reference architecture will provide customers guidance on how to best assemble SAP and AWS to realize digital transformation. Ally Logistic Property (ALP), Taiwan’s largest institutional property developer, implemented SAP BTP together with numerous AWS services to fuel innovation and expand its warehousing capabilities.

“AWS and other infrastructure providers are becoming increasingly important to SAP’s business as we help our customers benefit from digital transformation in the cloud with RISE with SAP,” said Elena Ordóñez del Campo, senior vice president and strategic partner officer, SAP. “Building on our partnership of 15 years, we move into the new year with aligned go-to-market teams in every region, an industry-leading portfolio of solutions enabled by our joint reference architecture, and a growing selection of co-innovations — all ready to help accelerate value for our customers. We look forward to an incredible 2023 together and beyond.”

“This multiyear collaboration will facilitate stronger marketing and co-selling programs to complement our respective technologies,” said Kathleen Curry, director of AWS Worldwide Strategic Alliances. “SAP frequently leans in with AWS to deliver to customers a unified experience as they innovate and evolve their businesses in the ever-dynamic economic environment. This collaboration is an important milestone in our partnership and helps customers modernize faster with accelerated time to value, price-performance, reliability, and sustainability.”

With a partnership focused on transformation, innovation, and delivering for our customers, AWS and SAP enter 2023 more ready than ever to help customers adopt cloud solutions that allow them to innovate faster and capitalize on the digital disruptions within their industries.

Learn more about the AWS and SAP partnership here.

Dan Finley is global vice president and head of AWS Alliance at SAP.

RJ Bibby is global SAP Alliance lead at Amazon Web Services.