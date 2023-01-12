WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) will release its results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2022 year-end results on Thursday, January 26.

SAP CEO Christian Klein and SAP CFO Luka Mucic will host a press conference to present fourth quarter financial figures and 2022 year-end results, as well as an outlook on the current financial year.

Media representatives are invited to join in person or participate in the press conference via Webcast at 10:00 a.m. CET/ 4:00 a.m. ET, accessible at broadcast.co.sap.com/go/pc