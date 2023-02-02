SAP North America Closes 2022 with a Strong Fourth Quarter, Sees Impressive Growth in RISE with SAP

NEWTOWN SQUARE — During the fourth quarter of 2022, organizations of all sizes and industries across North America turned to SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) to drive critical business outcomes and growth, lead their cloud transformations and simplify business processes.

The RISE with SAP solution also continued its strong rate of adoption, capping off a year of notable growth.

“It’s been a quarter of incredible cloud growth for SAP North America,” said Lloyd Adams, President, SAP North America. “Not only did we witness a record number of new companies choosing to partner with SAP, but we also celebrated numerous organizations, including PetSmart and Delek US, successfully going live on our solutions.”

Notable wins with the RISE with SAP solution include:

Lockheed Martin Corporation will be leveraging the RISE with SAP solution to expand its enterprise cloud capabilities and introduce the tools needed to implement core business processes in managed FedRAMP-compliant cloud environments through the 1LMX initiative.

will be leveraging the RISE with SAP solution to expand its enterprise cloud capabilities and introduce the tools needed to implement core business processes in managed FedRAMP-compliant cloud environments through the 1LMX initiative. Sub-Zero Group Inc. , which manufactures appliance brands Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove, selected SAP software to help further modernize its organization. Using SAP software, specifically the RISE with SAP solution and SAP Ariba solutions, Sub-Zero Group expects to not only simplify its business, but to keep pace with the demand for its products.

, which manufactures appliance brands Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove, selected SAP software to help further modernize its organization. Using SAP software, specifically the RISE with SAP solution and SAP Ariba solutions, Sub-Zero Group expects to not only simplify its business, but to keep pace with the demand for its products. Lumen Technologies Inc. selected RISE with SAP and the SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management solution, among other solutions.

During the fourth quarter, SAP and ExxonMobil Corporation announced their joint intent to form an industry-defining relationship. SAP looks forward to working with ExxonMobil to establish and adopt industry best practices using the latest technology architecture and to scale the RISE with SAP offering to meet the needs of very large, complex global enterprises. This is in support of ExxonMobil’s process and systems transformation journey.

Additional organizations that selected SAP in the fourth quarter include the City of Vancouver, Builders FirstSource Inc., Benjamin Moore, Grayhill Inc. and the Eugene Water & Electric Board.

SAP North America also witnessed notable growth among its lines of business, chiefly among SAP Business Technology Platform and SAP S/4HANA.

