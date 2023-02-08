SAP Signavio Process Explorer Brings to Life Decades of SAP Software Transformation Experiences

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the release of the SAP Signavio Process Explorer solution.

The ability of any organization to adapt quickly to new market conditions and customer behaviors is a key pillar of long-term success. As a result, businesses are rethinking the way they operate, sell, deliver and engage with workers, partners and customers. To facilitate business process changes, SAP announced the general availability of SAP Signavio Process Explorer. The solution organizes and centralizes collective knowledge from thousands of transformation projects delivered by SAP and its partner ecosystem. Customers will be able to execute more quickly and with greater confidence by referencing more than 7,000 process models, capability maps for 20 business domains, value accelerators for 13 industries with more to come, and process metrics and product recommendations.

This new solution is designed to speed up time to value of any business process change by providing a single gateway for exploring and accessing value accelerators and other resources. Available resources include business capability and solution maps, process models, metrics and industry best practices as well as best practices and recommendations for SAP products. For example, this means that a utilities company can access an industry-specific process model for the end-to-end order-to-cash process and identify where process changes will have the most impact.

“As an enterprise architect I need information and best practices but sometimes these are hard to find,” said Simon Jarke, Head, Corporate Digital Business Innovation, Freudenberg SE. “SAP understood my pain point and provided a perfect solution. The ability to link process models to technology helps me communicate better with business owners and consultants. We have more transparency on processes, but also on what technology is there to help the process and how to apply it. This is a game changer.”

“The release of SAP Signavio Process Explorer is a key milestone in our vision to do more than just diagnose problems and inefficiencies in our customers’ business processes,” said Gero Decker, General Manager, SAP Signavio, SAP. “By providing clear, industry- and process-specific guidance, we give our customers a way to accelerate time to value. We will continue to invest in this area, finding more ways to make SAP’s fifty years of accumulated knowledge accessible to guide customers on their transformation journey.”

