WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced GROW with SAP, a new offering to help midsize customers adopt cloud ERP that enables speed, predictability and continuous innovation. GROW with SAP customers get the same best practices powering the world’s industry leaders, while benefiting from rapid deployment and frictionless updates.

For 50 years, SAP has been working hand in hand with customers across every industry and using this expertise to benchmark and define best-in-class, industry-specific processes. GROW with SAP provides these preconfigured best practices that midsize companies can immediately adopt. Embedded AI and automation capabilities mean customers see rapid results. The GROW with SAP offering also brings together SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition, with accelerated adoption services, a global community of experts and free learning resources, helping customers go live in as little as four weeks.

AGILITA

“Midmarket customers who are not in the cloud know they are falling behind their competition,” said Sandra Voeller, CEO of AGILITA. “The passion and excitement of my role are to inspire them to go above and beyond and get ahead of the competition. We will see their confidence grow as we talk about preconfigured processes that incorporate best practices and how they can accelerate their innovation on a platform powered by development tools, templates and APIs.”

All for One Group SE

“Some customers think SAP is out of reach, so they are first surprised and then thrilled when we tell them we can deliver a program that provides a complete offering of solutions, services and community so they can move to Cloud ERP confidently and quickly,” said Horst Lambauer, managing director public cloud ERP, All for One PublicCloudERP.

Beyond Technologies

“SAP combined three of its strongest assets into a powerhouse program to help customers move to the cloud,” said Alain Dubois, partner, chief marketing & business development officer, Beyond Technologies. “Our customers can scale their business with SAP S/4HANA Cloud. They can innovate with SAP Business Technology Platform. And the preconfigured best practice content – that’s 50 years of industry knowledge! – speeds up implementation and will give them a leg up on their competition. Well done, SAP.”

Cognitus Consulting

“I think GROW with SAP will be the tipping point for many businesses that are eager to change but have been waiting for a clear roadmap,” said Adam James, head of professional services practice, Cognitus Consulting. “And when you add the tools and methodologies, activation services and community support, moving to the cloud becomes irresistible.”

Delaware

“Businesses know that there are significant benefits from a move to the cloud, but uncertainty holds them back,” says Filip Decostere, partner, Delaware. “GROW with SAP shows customers we can meet their budget and business needs. When they see the components and services clearly mapped out, moving to the cloud will no longer feel like such a scary leap, but a controlled, step-by-step process. It’s the assurance that they’re in good hands that makes all the difference.”

NTT DATA Business Solutions

“Ask 100 customers what they need to move to the cloud,” said Jason Mausberg, managing director, NTT DATA Business Solutions Inc., Canada, “and 90% will say, ‘A predictable scope and timeframe.’ It’s often fear of the unknown that holds a company back from reaching its potential. We can help them level-up by delivering a proven deployment process with a platform that’s cost effective and scalable.”

Sapphire Systems

“Midmarket organizations that are scaling rapidly are not just looking for a new system of record, they are looking for a transformational experience through class-leading technology and meaningful partnership,” said Steven Wright, chief commercial officer, Sapphire Systems. “SAP through its partner community are now uniquely placed to deliver this in a very cost-effective way through the GROW with SAP offering.”

