SAP Signavio Is a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Process Mining Tools

In the first Gartner Magic Quadrant for Process Mining, the SAP Signavio portfolio has been recognized as a Leader in the market based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. SAP Signavio Process Transformation Suite was evaluated.

According to the Gartner Magic Quadrant, “Leaders have a deep understanding of the realities of the market, a track record of success, and an ability to influence the market’s direction, along with an ability to attract and keep a growing customer base.

In the process mining tools market, leadership implies understanding, facilitating, and supporting the diversity of use cases – operational excellence, audit and compliance, automation, digital transformation, strategy to execution, and customer excellence – as well as the insights and opportunities of adding additional functionality, products, and services to the core process mining offerings.

Leaders must not only demonstrate a market-leading vision, but also the ability to execute on that vision. At this point in development of the process mining tools market, six vendors have sustained excellence in both execution and vision long enough to demonstrate effective leadership.

Customers should note that a Leader is not always the best choice. A focused, smaller vendor can provide excellent support and commitment to suit individual needs. Other vendors may provide a certain capability – such as a focus on your industry, a better cost performance ratio, a specific use case, or a commitment to specific features or functions – that is important to your organization. This more focused type of vendor would not appear as a Leader in the overall process mining tools market; but, within a specific market segment or for a specific use case, it may well be treated as one.

We believe our positioning reflects SAP’s role as an innovator in this category and the importance of the SAP Signavio portfolio as a growth driver and pivotal piece of SAP’s overall strategy. It also highlights the increasing importance of process mining in the success of modern businesses.

Process mining provides valuable insights into actual process flows and performance, which can be used to validate process models and identify areas for improvement. Process mining can also be used to measure the conformance of an actual process to its model, to determine whether the process is being executed as intended, and the impact of any deviations. In short, process mining tools provide vital diagnostic information, which can then be leveraged to develop a course of action.

We continue to see strong interest in and growth of our process mining tools, with positive feedback from both customers and partners.

“Once you gain all that information, you could do a root cause of saying why somebody’s process is faster than others,” said John Lertola, senior process architect, Qorvo Inc. “So, we found that to be very valuable. And that triggered the final decision saying, ‘Okay, we found that process. The SAP Signavio Process Intelligence solution is really good. We’re going to buy into it.’ So, we bought into it big time, and we’re transforming everything with respect to that.”

“SAP Signavio Process Intelligence has opened up completely new ways of thinking,” said Charles Côté, financial analyst, Beyond Technologies Consulting Inc. “It provides a holistic view of our business process landscape and enables us to make decisions based on real-time data.”

In keeping with our strategic approach to business process transformation, SAP will continue to invest in extending its process mining capabilities, building the capacity of organizations worldwide to understand, optimize, and transform their business processes.

Gero Decker is general manager of SAP Signavio.