WATTENS, Austria — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Swarovski, the world’s premier jewelry and accessories brand, has chosen the RISE with SAP solution and the SAP Commerce Cloud solution to move its complete SAP software-based digital backbone and e-commerce landscape to the cloud to help save costs and improve efficiency.

The strategic partnership with SAP supports Swarovski’s LUXignite strategy to cement its position in the luxury space and expand its presence in the fine jewelry market.

RISE with SAP will enable Swarovski to realize its cloud strategy by giving it a future-proof digital core that has the flexibility and security to support continuous innovation in the cloud. SAP Commerce Cloud offers a consistent foundation for cultivating unique Swarovski customer loyalty across all touch points and innovating to create unique customer experiences.

Swarovski and SAP enjoy a partnership that began over 40 years ago. In this next chapter, SAP will support the digital transformation of the 127-year-old company.

“Innovation, coupled with our unique savoir faire in creating beautiful products that bring our customers joy, lies at the heart of everything we do,” said Lea Sonderegger, Chief Digital Officer, Swarovski. “We are pleased to strengthen our technology backbone and customer experience with our partners at SAP to implement our LUXignite strategy.”

