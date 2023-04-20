SAP Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems

We are pleased to share that for the ninth consecutive year, SAP has been named as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems!

SAP is positioned in the Leaders quadrant based on our ability to execute and for the completeness of our vision.

The SAP Transportation Management application enables companies to manage their end-to-end transportation processes from procurement through planning and execution all the way to freight settlement. SAP continues to enhance the application based on feedback from the global install base and based on market analysis. We provide innovations in areas such as sustainability, planning, and optimization, as well as a continued focus on integrating SAP Transportation Management more deeply into our warehouse, logistics, and enterprise solutions for more tightly connected business processes.

SAP Transportation Management combined with SAP Business Network for Logistics provides a platform for companies to collaborate with their logistics partners, gain visibility into their shipments via the multiple connected visibility networks, and manage risks through intelligent insights. SAP continues to expand SAP Business Network by adding more carriers and partner networks in order to provide truly global coverage for all transportation modes.

The global SAP partner network includes systems integrators, business consultants, and technology providers that expand the breadth and depth of how SAP Transportation Management helps customers manage their transportation. We continue to strategically expand our partner network to help ensure our customers have access to an ecosystem that supports their operations no matter where they are in the world or how they move their freight.

“Our customers use our transportation management system to manage transportation operations in over 20 industries and in every region of the world,” said Till Dengel, global head of Digital Logistics Solutions at SAP. “Because of our focus on logistics convergence, our clients are able to holistically manage their transportation operations to help ensure those transportation plans can be executed by other parts of the logistics process like warehousing and by our logistics partners.”

“By leveraging the SAP S/4HANA ecosystem — and specifically with SAP Transportation Management, SAP Business Network for Logistics, SAP Integrated Business Planning, and SAP Analytics Cloud — we have created the ideal foundation for an intelligent, data-driven cooperative that provides the best value for our growers,” said Steve Birgfeld, vice president of Information Technology and Services at Blue Diamond Growers.

Find more details on the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems here.