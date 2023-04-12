WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the 2023 finalists and winners of the SAP Pinnacle Awards, which recognize partners for their outstanding contributions, dedication to teamwork and ability to deliver innovations that help customers achieve their goals.

Winners and finalists were selected across 23 categories based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback and partners’ proven ability to meet and exceed key performance indicators.

“SAP’s ecosystem plays a key role in our vision to enable every organization and every industry to become a network of intelligent, sustainable enterprises. SAP Pinnacle Awards recognize and celebrate the winning partners’ outstanding commitment to customer value creation, exponential growth and simplification,” said Christian Klein, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.

Media Contact:

Angelika Merz, +41 58 871-7216, angelika.merz@sap.com, CET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com