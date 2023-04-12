WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the 2023 finalists and winners of the SAP Pinnacle Awards, which recognize partners for their outstanding contributions, dedication to teamwork and ability to deliver innovations that help customers achieve their goals.
Winners and finalists were selected across 23 categories based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback and partners’ proven ability to meet and exceed key performance indicators.
“SAP’s ecosystem plays a key role in our vision to enable every organization and every industry to become a network of intelligent, sustainable enterprises. SAP Pinnacle Awards recognize and celebrate the winning partners’ outstanding commitment to customer value creation, exponential growth and simplification,” said Christian Klein, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.
Meet the winners here.
Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.
Media Contact:
Angelika Merz, +41 58 871-7216, angelika.merz@sap.com, CET
SAP Press Room; press@sap.com
This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP’s 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F.
© 2023 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.