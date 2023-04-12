In April 1972, five entrepreneurs – Dietmar Hopp, Hasso Plattner, Claus Wellenreuther, Klaus Tschira, and Hans-Werner Hector – started an amazing innovation journey, which culminated in SAP’s 50th anniversary celebration in 2022.

Together with our customers and partners, we are happy to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the SAP Innovation Awards. The awards extend the cofounders’ vision to create positive economic, environmental, and social impact, help the world run better, and improve people’s lives.

From the very beginning, the awards have recognized the achievements of future-minded organizations and individuals with fresh perspectives that have harnessed the power of the latest SAP products and technologies to achieve:

Sustainability and purpose by creating opportunities to accelerate climate action, regenerative economies, and prosperous communities

Optimization by reinventing how resources are managed, including people, products, raw materials, and capital

Data-driven decision-making by enabling effective business processes and real-time information flows across business networks, supply chains, and value chains

The SAP Innovation Awards celebrate customers and partners that are exploring new ideas and business models to deliver real-world innovation:

Empowering women-owned businesses – WEConnect International helps women-owned organizations gain access to over US$3 billion in global purchasing power.

Digital transformation scales equitable opportunities – MOD Pizza automates and enables its new hire processes to efficiently onboard 1,000 new hires each month.

Scientific predictions to increase sustainability – Jumbo Supermarkten is committed to forecasting the hourly customer demand of products and rolling it out to hundreds of stores.

This year, we received and published over 220 submissions that were filled with inspiring and innovative use cases. And now, the judges selected 30 outstanding submissions as winners across 10 categories from among the 70 finalists that were announced last month.

With immense pleasure and pride, I’m excited to announce the 30 winners of our 10th Anniversary SAP Innovation Awards for 2023!

We thank all the individuals and teams who participated in the 2023 SAP Innovation Awards, along with our judges. Innovation, digital transformation, and agility continue to play a big role to help manage successful outcomes for our customers. I personally look forward to the road ahead with our SAP ecosystem of customers and partners to positively impact this ever-changing and often unpredictable market.

Visit the SAP Innovation Award Web site to read more about the winners, honorable mentions, finalists, and participants and to learn more about the SAP Innovation Awards.

Claudio Muruzabal is president of Cloud Success Services at SAP.