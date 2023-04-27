SAN FRANCISCO — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the opening of a new office at 135 Townsend Street in the SoMa neighborhood of San Francisco.

Support for SAP’s strategy, Bay Area footprint, future growth

The location was strategically chosen to keep SAP at the heart of the technological advancement and growth happening in the city. Following a design based on extensive employee feedback, the office will help create new work experiences for SAP employees and allow closer collaboration with customers and partners.

“San Francisco is the capital of the tech industry and one of the top global markets for talent,” said Yaad Oren, managing director of SAP Labs US and head of SAP Innovation Center Network, SAP. “With more than 50% of the world’s venture capital funding deployed here, it is a vital region. SAP is doubling down on our commitment to this epicenter of innovation with our newest office and this next-generation approach to work.”

Building the Workplace of Tomorrow

SAP worked with design firm Spaces Of to create a 30,000-square-foot flexible office of the future. While more than 3,500 San Francisco Bay Area employees can use it, about 500 employees will use the location as their main office. Along with San Ramon and Palo Alto, this location gives SAP a footprint in every important corner of Silicon Valley.

The new office location was designed to accommodate a hybrid style of working. The space contains communal meeting areas, flexible workspaces and designated floors for focused or collaborative work throughout. The intuitive design is adaptable and easily updated to meet employee needs. Employees can leverage the amenities of all SAP offices in the region – their assigned office for team on-site days and regional outposts for self-directed collaborations or individual work.

Driving Innovation for SAP

SAP has been revolutionizing enterprise software for more than 50 years. The launch of this new hub helps to ensure that legacy continues through SAP Labs US. SAP Labs Network contains all of SAP’s core research and development entities, which are dedicated to building intelligent enterprises and inventing sustainable technologies to support it.

This San Francisco location will support the continued growth of SAP Lab US’s investment and influence as it forges close relationships with both early-stage disruptors and key technology partners through the SAP.iO program.

“Our goal is to transform the disruptions of today into the lasting technology solutions of tomorrow,” Oren said. “We are building products that matter and have a clear and tangible impact on our customers’ transformations and on SAP’s bottom line. We’re helping deliver the promise of an intelligent, sustainable enterprise with our customers by nourishing relationships with the top technology firms associated with Silicon Valley.”

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

About SAP

SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Note to editors:

To preview and download broadcast-standard stock footage and press photos digitally, please visit www.sap.com/photos. On this platform, you can find high resolution material for your media channels. To view video stories on diverse topics, visit www.sap-tv.com. From this site, you can embed videos into your own Web pages, share video via email links, and subscribe to RSS feeds from SAP TV.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24

United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

For more information, press only:

Angela Feher, +1 (347) 882-1689, angela.feher@sap.com, ET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com