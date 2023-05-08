Cathy Daum, senior vice president of Go-to-Market and Scale Partnerships in the SAP Partner Organization, has been named one of the annual Power 100 honorees by the CRN editorial team based on her contributions, expertise, and dedication to supporting IT channel success.

In addition, SAP is honored to share that 22 SAP leaders have been named to CRN’s prestigious 2023 Women of the Channel Awards. Each executive on this list was selected by the editors at CRN for her contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership, and dedication.

The Power 100 Award recognizes a select group of incredible women who have gone above and beyond, inspiring their peers through their leadership and unwavering commitment to the success of their partners, customers, and the entire IT channel.

We congratulate the following 22 leaders from SAP for their visionary leadership and commitment to the channel partner community:

Khouloud Aiouche , Regional Head, Ecosystem Delivery Success, SAP EMEA South

Carolina Bastos , Senior Vice President, Partner Innovation and Transformation

Anja Bernardy-Raab , Global Vice President, Channel Management & Excellence

Anna Busch , Senior Director, Partner Business Management

Eszter Csapo , COO Business Partner, Partner Ecosystem Success

Cathy Daum , Senior Vice President, Go-To-Market & Scale Partners

Susanne Diehm , Chief Partner Officer, Partner Ecosystem Success, SAP MEE

Ana Paula Ebeling , Regional Head for Latin America, Partner Experience Delivery

Beth Glasstetter , Vice President, Global PartnerEdge Program Design

Nanette Lazina , Vice President, Midmarket Channels

Angela Lee , North America Channel Development Leader

Anna Masters , Vice President, Global Platinum Resell Lead and Distribution

Niamh McCormack , Chief Business Officer

Mira Meghdessian , Executive Communications Lead, Office of the Chief Partner Officer

Kati Milionis , COO, Partner Ecosystem Success, SAP MEE

Emer Neville , COO & Transformation Officer, SAP Partner Ecosystem Success

Sarah O'Leary , Director, Partner XM Practice, Partner Ecosystem Success

Elena Maria Ordonez del Campo , Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Partnerships Officer

Helen Selvanathan , Senior Director, Partner Go-to-Market, Software Partner Solutions, SAP APJ

Thi Than Thuong Tran , Head of Ecosystem Advocacy and Amplification

Tine Vandenbreeden , Head of Partner Solution Adoption LOB, Incubation & Content

, Head of Partner Solution Adoption LOB, Incubation & Content Priya Wenzel, Vice President, Global Head Channel Management, Digital Supply Chain

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 8 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

Angelika Merz is part of Partner Communications at SAP.