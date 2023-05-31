For the 10th consecutive year, SAP has been named as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems. SAP is positioned in the Leaders quadrant based on ability to execute and completeness of vision.

SAP Extended Warehouse Management (SAP EWM) leverages robust automation technologies and optimization techniques in combination with logistics and fulfillment processes. It covers all facets of warehouse and distribution management, including multichannel fulfillment and distribution, inventory management and control, cross-docking, integration to manufacturing execution, labor management, and billing for companies of various sizes and industries. SAP continues to enhance SAP EWM based on feedback from the global install base as well as market analysis.

SAP EWM combined with SAP Warehouse Robotics helps automate warehouse operations with quick onboarding of robots from multiple vendors for optimal decision making and efficient task orchestration. Combined with SAP Warehouse Insights, it helps visualize, analyze, simulate and optimize warehouse operations. SAP EWM combined with SAP Transportation Management and SAP Business Network for Logistics provides a platform for companies to collaborate with their logistics partners to gain end-to-end visibility and insights across their logistics operations.

The global SAP partner network includes systems integrators, business consultants, and technology providers that expand the breadth and depth of how SAP EWM helps customers manage their warehouse operations. We continue to strategically expand our partner network to help ensure that our customers have access to an ecosystem that supports their operations no matter where they are in the world.

“We are delighted that our WMS solutions have once again been recognized as a leader,” said Till Dengel, global head of Digital Logistics and Manufacturing Solutions at SAP. “The rating is a testament to the trust our large customer base has placed in us to manage their warehouse operations in over 20 industries and in every region of the world. It is further validation of our innovation capabilities and road map.”

“By bringing all of our businesses together into one central facility, we knew we needed to efficiently streamline our operating systems, platforms, and processes to reflect our newly integrated business model,” said Brent Fiecken, general manager of Logistics and Distribution at Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited. “The deployment of SAP Extended Warehouse Management has been a key enabler in helping us bring all our technologies together, including our voice-picking solution and RF scanners. It has enabled us to be as effective as we are today. With so many variations in product mix, distribution routes, and routes to market, we needed a solution that allows to really leverage all of those and deliver. SAP EWM has helped drive that efficiency and increased our overall customer base.”