SAP customers and their success are central to our mission and strategy. Paraphrasing the poet Robert Burns, the best reflection of our own success is not how we see ourselves, but how our customers see us.

That’s why I’m excited to share the news that TrustRadius, the leading independent research and review platform, has named SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) as a winner of its 2023 Top Rated award in the categories of Application Infrastructure and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS).

These new awards for SAP BTP, building upon the three “Best Of” TrustRadius awards announced earlier this year, are based on unbiased customer reviews and feedback. It’s a testament to the strength and evolution of our platform that our customers are willing to share their experiences working with SAP BTP. This acknowledgement reflects the value that SAP BTP provides to our customers’ businesses.

What Are Top Rated Awards?

TrustRadius allows software users to review and rate the software products they use to manage their business. The organization’s 2023 Top Rated awards help distinguish products that have received excellent marks for customer satisfaction. Award criteria are based on reviews within the last 10 months, product ratings, and product relevancy.

“SAP Business Technology Platform has won Top Rated awards in the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Application Infrastructure categories,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “These awards are based directly on customer feedback and help software buyers make better purchasing decisions by highlighting products that provide high levels of customer satisfaction.”

Driving for a Successful Customer Experience

The SAP BTP team is honored to receive this recognition from TrustRadius. We will continue to deliver software innovations and improvements to the user experience that we hope will delight customers, offering them the capabilities required for sustainable, long-term success. For example, we announced the SAP Build solutions last fall, which can empower innovation and automation efforts with low-code/no-code tools. SAP Datasphere was launched on March 8, helping to provide customers with simplified access to SAP and non-SAP data while preserving all-important business context.

In the meantime, our customers continue to grapple with pressing business needs, such as transforming their businesses, moving to the cloud, and creating success and differentiation while facing an uncertain macroeconomic environment. That’s where SAP BTP becomes critically important, giving them a foundation to build more resilient and agile organizations.

Team Liquid is a leading worldwide professional esports organization based in Los Angeles, California. Caleb Anderson, senior director of Sales & Partnerships of Team Liquid, said, “It is great that TrustRadius recognizes SAP Business Technology Platform as a leader. For Team Liquid, using SAP BTP with SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP HANA Cloud helps us analyze and visualize historical game data to provide actionable data insights for coaches, team captains, and players. We have immediate access to game analytics following each tournament match. The SAP solution is used at Team Liquid’s training facilities and before and after game matches.”

The entire SAP BTP team offers a heartfelt thanks to TrustRadius for recognizing SAP BTP in its 2023 Top Rated awards and our SAP BTP customers for their continued support.

Ragunath Ramanathan is chief revenue officer for SAP Business Technology Platform.