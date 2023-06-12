A few weeks ago, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions published its 2023 SPARK Matrix™ Report for Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) Solution, naming SAP Signavio as Leader in this market with the highest rating for Technology Excellence. This validates our commitment to provide our customers with the solutions, methodology, and best practices they need to be successful.

While digital twins are not a new phenomenon, as the world grows more unpredictable and more interconnected, more companies are starting to support the evolution of their operations and processes fast and at scale. In addition, as analytics, modeling, and simulation tools have become more sophisticated, these digital doppelgangers are becoming more robust, providing richer insights and feedback.

As companies seek instant and ongoing adaptability in response to changes in their markets or customer behaviors, they need a way to minimize risk and disruption. That’s the value of a digital twin – giving organizations the ability to quickly determine where they stand, model and simulate the impact of planned changes, and then measure actual results of the model, learn, and adjust, thereby establishing a continuous improvement loop.

According to the report, “The first step in creating a DTO is to map an accurate and comprehensive virtual representation of the organization’s processes” as a way to balance inside-out and outside-in perspectives of the business. From there, a number of potential tools and technologies are required for the creation and ongoing management of a robust digital twin, including:

Enterprise architecture planning software for creating a holistic view of IT infrastructure

Modern business process software for end-to-end process observability

Process analysis for strategy alignment

Process management for tracking performance

Process mining to optimize new models

Process automation to automate recurring tasks

Ability to ingest real-time data for running simulations

These criteria align with our own vision for helping companies gain complete end-to-end process observability. According to Sofia Ali, analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, “SAP Signavio is capable of catering to the diverse customer needs across industry verticals, with its comprehensive capabilities, compelling customer references, comprehensive road map and vision, and product suite with high scalability.”

But we won’t be resting on our laurels. We continue to innovate, working with partners and customers to increase the value of our solutions while simplifying implementation and providing better integration into key operational systems and data sources. Already this year we have released two unique solutions to the market. SAP Signavio Process Explorer, released in January, can provide best-in-market guidance on how to quickly identify and prioritize next steps in business process optimization projects. In May, we introduced our unique plug-and-gain approach, created to help bridge the gap between business and IT, enabling organizations to prepare faster, deploy faster, and realize continuous value.

Expect to see more cutting-edge developments coming within the SAP Signavio portfolio in the near future as we continue to expand our automation capabilities, integrate with other data sources, leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to extend the value of our solutions, and ease the planning process.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, and the vendor landscape as well as evaluates 19 leading DTO vendors. Each market participant is analyzed against several parameters of Technology Excellence and Customer Impact. Download a free copy to learn more.

Gero Decker is general manager at SAP Signavio.

Rouven Morato is chief revenue officer at SAP Signavio.