Fresenius Moves More than 130 SAP Systems to the Cloud with Rise with SAP

WALLDORF — Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a global healthcare company, has reached an important milestone in its IT transformation. The company successfully migrated its key SAP software systems to the cloud with the RISE with SAP offering, a comprehensive offering provided by SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) that helps companies transform into intelligent enterprises.

This strategic move laid the foundation for future innovation targets and enables Fresenius to improve scalability, enhance application security and drive the digitalization of its global business processes.

The migration encompassed a wide range of systems, including ERP systems for core business processes in finance, manufacturing, supply chain and procurement as well as CRM system among others.

“The cloud migration is accelerating our #FutureFresenius journey. The ability to scale our IT landscape more flexibly enables us to gain efficiency and to adapt to changes faster,” said Michael Sen, CEO, Fresenius. “Digitizing our organization and the healthcare industry requires scalable platforms and working in ecosystems with internal and external partners. Digitization will be a key enabler for our business to advance patient care.”

“We are excited to partner with Fresenius on their digital transformation journey with RISE with SAP,” said Christian Klein, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. “Our solutions will empower Fresenius to streamline operations, enhance efficiency and deliver even more exceptional value to its patients and customers.”

The migration project involved extensive collaboration between Fresenius and SAP where 29 system landscapes containing 134 systems were migrated to the cloud smoothly and in record time of less than 15 months. The project’s completion sets the stage for Fresenius to leverage the full potential of the latest SAP technologies, including SAP S/4HANA Cloud, to accelerate innovation and deliver exceptional value to the Fresenius Group.

The migration has resulted in improved security and resilience of all SAP systems. It allows the company to identify and resolve issues before they impact the business through delays or outages. The migrated systems show better performance in general.

“We have a long and successful history of working with SAP for 30 years now. We’re thrilled with the outcome of the cloud migration. It is proof that all the hard work and close collaboration on challenges has paid off. The dedication, expertise and collaboration of everyone involved has been instrumental in achieving this significant milestone. As we move forward, we’re confident that the cloud transformation will empower our organization to innovate and excel in today’s competitive healthcare market,” said Ingo Elfering, CIO, Fresenius Group. “Migrating our core databases to the cloud with RISE with SAP will also provide a secure and stable platform for our future SAP S/4HANA journey.”

