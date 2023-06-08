SAP Data and Analytics Solutions Earn Multiple 2023 Best Of Awards from TrustRadius

We are pleased to share that SAP data and analytics solutions have earned multiple “Best Of” awards from TrustRadius, a leading independent peer review platform for B2B software. TrustRadius honors solutions that enjoy positive customer feedback for features, cost, and customer support, collecting unbiased ratings from verified users and ranking the best software offerings.

SAP data and analytics solutions were recognized with the following 2023 Best Of awards:

SAP Datasphere in the Cloud Data Warehouse market category

SAP Analytics Cloud in the Predictive Analytics, Business Intelligence, and Corporate Performance Management market categories

SAP HANA Cloud in the Embedded Database, Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS), Data Virtualization, In-Memory Databases, and Relational Databases market categories

Unleash the Power of Business Data with SAP Datasphere

SAP Datasphere is a comprehensive data solution that can enable every data professional to deliver seamless and scalable access to mission-critical business data. It can provide a unified experience for data integration, data cataloging, semantic modeling, data warehousing, data federation, and data virtualization.

In a recent review, a TrustRadius customer described SAP Datasphere as “elegant and robust.” They went on to say that SAP is “excellent at ensuring data integrity by eliminating duplications” and that SAP Datasphere can “handle large volumes of data at ease [and] the efficiency of data virtualization makes modeling easy.” Read more of the review here.

Build Intelligent Data Applications with SAP HANA Cloud

SAP HANA Cloud is a modern database as a service powering the next generation of intelligent data applications – self-learning and self-adapting applications that leverage built-in analytical and operational database capabilities to provide new experiences. SAP HANA Cloud can empower users to build intelligent data solutions with cloud-native scalability, speed, and performance.

Megan Headley, vice president of Research at TrustRadius, noted: “Reviewers on TrustRadius appreciate SAP HANA Cloud’s low administrative overhead, speedy data processing, and ease of use for new users.”

Bring Together Analytics and Planning with SAP Analytics Cloud

SAP Analytics Cloud supports trusted insights and integrated planning processes enterprise-wide to help you make decisions without doubt. It can automate data-driven insights with the power of machine learning, helping you utilize the full context of SAP data so that you can bring analytics closer to the point of decision.

SAP Analytics Cloud is the “best financial planning and analytics innovative cloud solution,” noted one TrustRadius reviewer. “SAP Analytics Cloud is an innovative and solid product to improve FP&A, analytics, and consolidation [for] cloud-based business transformation processes.” Learn more in the full review.

Give Data Purpose with SAP Data and Analytics Solutions

Data and analytics empower business users to make informed decisions with SAP solutions. SAP Datasphere, SAP Analytics Cloud, and SAP HANA Cloud can work together seamlessly to help provide trusted insights while easily integrating into your business processes.

We’re honored that our customers have made their voices heard and we are proud that TrustRadius has recognized our products as top rated. Thank you to our passionate data and analytics customers for your continued support.

Daniel Yu is senior vice president of Solution Management and Product Marketing for SAP Data and Analytics at SAP.