SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today was informed that Standard and Poor’s (S&P) upgraded SAP’s credit rating to A+ from A, citing SAP’s sound cloud transition execution, its track record of deleveraging quickly, and its high cash generation.
“I’m very happy about the S&P upgrade,” said Dominik Asam, SAP CFO and member of the Executive Board of SAP. “We see this as an expression of the further increasing confidence of key stakeholders in our ability to sustainably strengthen SAP’s financial profile by virtue of our transition.”
