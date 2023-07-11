SAP Master Data Governance Named a Leader in 2023 Master Data Management Analyst Report

SAP has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Master Data Management, Q2 2023, in which Forrester Research Inc., a leading global research and advisory firm, researched, analyzed, and scored 13 vendors.

The report analyzed SAP Master Data Governance and noted it as “a mature, governed, and compliant multidomain MDM” with strength in a large customer base and “ecosystem of its own products and partners, and it leverages these strengths to provide great customer service and increase adoption.” The 24 scoring criteria employed by Forrester Research covered three categories: Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence.

The report states that SAP’s “years of presence in the industries enables it to offer multiple business templates” and that SAP Master Data Governance “supports multiple compliance standards across industries with automated validations.”

The Forrester report points out “SAP’s distinct vision is to have a modular approach that enables federated master data governance and use this to offer pricing flexibility, which is tiered and deployment based.”

Markus Kuppe, vice president and chief product owner of SAP Master Data Governance, believes that “SAP can provide much more value to our customers than just any master data management tool provider because we understand how master data is used in business context. We create benefits for our customers leveraging this understanding. That is why we call our SAP platform a ‘business technology platform’ and not just a ‘technology platform.’ We can provide master data management capabilities that truly support all domains, all industries, and all approaches, embedded into the business. We have proven this with SAP Master Data Governance, and we will continue to deliver on this unique promise.”

As part of SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), SAP Master Data Governance can allow organizations to create a unified, trusted view of their business to enable them to work more efficiently and make better decisions. The application is available on premise as well as in the private and public cloud with support for consolidation, central governance, and data quality management. Customers can establish a cohesive and harmonized master data management strategy across all master data domains to help simplify enterprise data management, increase data accuracy, and reduce total cost of ownership.

To learn more about SAP’s ranking among top vendors, read the full report here.

Mike Keilen is global vice president of Data Management and Integration at SAP.