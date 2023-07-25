GROW with SAP to Power The Brenda Strafford Foundation and Its Mission to Improve Lives

CALGARY — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that The Brenda Strafford Foundation (BSF) has selected the GROW with SAP solution to take full advantage of cloud ERP and help meet its current and future ambitions.

The GROW with SAP solution will help BSF deliver the right levels of care and services to optimize well-being and enrich lives every day.

“Transitioning the foundation to SAP and working with SAP partner VistaVu Solutions means finalizing accounts faster and improving operational efficiencies,” said Karyn Golem, vice president of Corporate Services and CFO, BSF. “By investing in technology, we’re able to shift our focus to other priorities – like releasing administrative time to provide more person-centered care and services or supporting research and innovation that drives impact and supports our mission to optimize well-being and enrich lives.”

The charitable organization, founded in 1975 by Dr. Barrie I. Strafford, owns and operates five long-term care and assisted-living communities in Calgary and Okotoks, Alberta. Its local programs serve victims of domestic violence and families at risk of homelessness in Calgary. Internationally, BSF provides health services in underserved regions of the Caribbean, including Haiti, Jamaica and Dominica. BSF supports several innovative projects for seniors’ health and wellness, with a strategic goal to expand its work in quality, research and innovation to address the needs of vulnerable populations.

“The Brenda Strafford Foundation provides a critical service to those in need, and we want to ensure it can continue to do that for years to come in the most efficient and effective way possible,” said Greg Petraetis, senior vice president and managing director, Midmarket and Partner Ecosystem, North America, SAP. “GROW with SAP is designed for growing companies like BSF – who are looking for built-in industry best practices to get up and running quickly and predictably.”

As a first step in its digital transformation journey, BSF will implement the full suite of SAP SuccessFactors solutions, beginning with the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals and SAP SuccessFactors Learning solutions. SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll, SAP SuccessFactors Compensation and SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Global Benefits solutions will go live with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition. The SAP SuccessFactors solutions implementation is being done in conjunction with HR Path, a global implementation and reselling partner specializing in SAP SuccessFactors solutions and human experience management solutions from SAP.

BSF is also using software from MakeShift. Running on SAP Business Technology Platform, MakeShift software helps to optimize scheduling and time management to ensure efficient operations.

“Through our collaboration, we aim to enhance the foundation’s operational efficiency, effectiveness and overall impact. The Brenda Strafford Foundation will have the opportunity to optimize processes, streamline workflows and enable the foundation to focus more on its core objectives of providing care and support to those in need,” said Jory Lamb, CEO, VistaVu. “We believe BSF has brought tremendous foresight in positioning themselves for further growth and scale with the single fully integrated system from SAP.”

