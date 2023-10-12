The new premium plus package for RISE with SAP, announced yesterday, includes additional SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) capabilities that enable customers to maximize their SAP S/4HANA Cloud transformation and accelerate their innovation.

SAP BTP provides solutions for SAP S/4HANA to maximize the value of business application data, extend and automate processes with artificial intelligence (AI), and plan and forecast across all departments.

According to IDC, companies using SAP BTP with SAP ERP average a 300% ROI and an eight-month payback when migrating to SAP S/4HANA. As the platform powering the No. 1 enterprise application company, SAP BTP is the technology foundation to accelerate your RISE with SAP transformation and keep you moving faster than your competition.

Explore the SAP BTP capabilities that are included in the premium plus package for RISE with SAP below.

Build Extensions and Business Sites, Automate Processes with SAP Build

RISE with SAP customers can leverage our low-code tooling solution SAP Build to quickly customize and extend their ERP with automations, custom applications, and business sites with drag-and-drop simplicity.

Explore how your ERP system can benefit from SAP Build by joining the SAP Build for SAP S/4HANA webcast or learn how to activate now.

Lay the Foundation for Enterprise Automation

RISE with SAP customers can leverage SAP Signavio Process Insights to identify and improve business processes that are inefficient or under-utilized. This is a key element to our enterprise automation framework. When SAP Signavio solutions are used in combination with SAP Build and SAP Integration Suite, customers can identify, model, and automate endless processes.

Explore how your ERP system can benefit from automation by joining the Enterprise Automation webcast.

Harmonize ERP and Third-Party Data for Authoritative Business Insights with SAP Datasphere

RISE with SAP customers can leverage our premier data service, SAP Datasphere, to gain seamless and scalable access to mission-critical, governed data, without duplication. SAP Datasphere is the technology foundation of a business data fabric architecture, which enables customers with an integrated, semantically rich data layer over underlying data landscapes – ultimately simplifying their data landscape.

Accelerate your data and analytics project today with our free pre-built business content packages, including the Working Capital Dashboard for SAP S/4HANA.

Accelerate Enterprise Planning with SAP Analytics Cloud

RISE with SAP customers can leverage SAP Analytics Cloud, our planning and analytics solution, to enhance financial planning, budgeting, and forecasting decisions based on trusted insights. SAP Analytics Cloud for planning provides automated intelligence, which customers have found to increase forecast accuracy by as much as seven percent. This solution delivers a connected vehicle for all departments enterprise-wide to collaborate on ERP plans, improving agility and efficiency of all employees.

Jump start your planning and analysis project today with our free pre-built business content packages, including Rapid Financial Planning Analysis Suite for SAP S/4HANA.

Maximize Your Transformation with SAP BTP

Over the past several years, we’ve seen incredible adoption of SAP BTP. Today, there are more than 20,500 customers and over 1,840 partners live on our platform. SAP BTP entitlements within the RISE with SAP offerings allow customers to innovate with confidence and rise above the competition.

Explore how to accelerate your RISE with SAP transformation with SAP BTP and read through a few customer examples:

ARAG Group uses SAP Datasphere and SAP Analytics Cloud in a RISE with SAP transformation to bring together financial data from all operations to understand important business opportunities

Prestige Group uses SAP Build Process Automation in a RISE with SAP transformation to improve customer satisfaction through process automation.

JG Chirapurath is chief marketing and solutions officer for SAP BTP and AI at SAP.