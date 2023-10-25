SAP Powers Siemens Energy in SAP Digital Manufacturing Implementation Milestone

MUNICH — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Siemens Energy, a global leader in energy technology, has started to launch the SAP Digital Manufacturing solution at five lighthouse plants located in Germany, the United Kingdom and Mexico.

Together with implementation partner, Syntax Systems GmbH & Co. KG, this marks a milestone for Siemens Energy as it paves the way for further rollouts of SAP Digital Manufacturing throughout the company’s global network of plants over the coming years.

Siemens Energy turned to SAP for a single, unified manufacturing execution system landscape that would increase productivity and support standardization across its production plants globally. With Syntax as the implementation partner introducing and moving selected plants to SAP Digital Manufacturing, Siemens Energy will be able to oversee the entire shop floor with fit-for-purpose production dashboards, which provide shop floor operators with guidance and assistance, increasing productivity.

“The implementation of SAP Digital Manufacturing at our lighthouse plants marks an important milestone in our digital transformation journey,” said Kian Mossanen, Chief Information Officer, Siemens Energy. “This collaboration equips us with the tools needed to further enhance our production capabilities and foster a data-driven culture, allowing us to even better support our customers.”

SAP Digital Manufacturing will empower the Siemens Energy sites to make fast and critical production decisions based on real-time manufacturing information. With a harmonized solution, the plants will be able to optimize production processes, while low-code plug-ins support shop floor operators during assembly activities.

“The rollout of our solutions across the production network of Siemens Energy is aimed at supporting the company on its mission of making energy more reliable, affordable and sustainable,” said Sven Mulder, Managing Director, SAP Germany. “Clean energy is one of the most important assets of our time and this can only be achieved collaboratively using real-time data and analytics.”

