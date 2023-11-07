SAP HANA Cloud on Arm-Based AWS Graviton processors delivers performance gains, cost savings and energy efficiency benefits to SAP

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) and Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that SAP HANA Cloud now supports AWS Graviton processors.

SAP is extending its cloud-native, in-memory database to AWS Graviton-powered Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances to take advantage of AWS’s price, Performance and energy efficiency benefits.

Thousands of joint customers depend on solutions from AWS and SAP to run their mission-critical business processes. As customers build data-driven, intelligent applications that enable users to make more precise and faster decisions, their compute and memory demands grow. These customers require solutions that lower costs without compromising performance and energy efficiency. By choosing to run SAP HANA Cloud on AWS Graviton, SAP can optimize its compute costs and allow its customers to benefit from these efficiencies.

“AWS and SAP have a long history of delivering value in a way that is environmentally responsible,” said Juergen Mueller, Chief Technology Officer and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. “This collaboration with AWS on the use of Graviton demonstrates our commitment to reduce the impact of our technologies on the environment while continuing to provide value in the solutions we bring to market.”

“One of the most visible ways we are innovating is improving the power efficiency of AWS chips,” said David Brown, vice president of Amazon EC2 at AWS. “Our Arm-based AWS Graviton3 processors deliver the best performance per watt of energy use in Amazon EC2, bringing a powerful combination of energy efficiency and price performance to SAP.”

Arm-based AWS Graviton processors leverage AWS’s extensive expertise in systems design and cloud infrastructure to deliver the best price performance over comparable x86-based instances for a variety of workloads running in Amazon EC2. By migrating SAP HANA Cloud to AWS Graviton-based Amazon EC2 instances, SAP has seen up to 30% better compute performance for analytical workloads and lowered its compute costs by 15%. And with Graviton3-based instances using up to 60% less energy for the same performance than comparable EC2 instances, SAP can reduce the compute carbon footprint of the workloads of SAP HANA Cloud by an estimated 45%. AWS Graviton3 also supports the latest DDR5 memory, which provides 50% higher memory bandwidth compared to DDR4, to improve the performance of memory-intensive applications.

As a signatory of Amazon’s The Climate Pledge, SAP is actively working alongside 427 organizations in 38 countries to help reduce carbon emissions and ultimately improve the environment. By choosing to run SAP HANA Cloud on AWS Graviton, SAP can further its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and support efforts to address the climate crisis. SAP and AWS have a longstanding relationship spanning back to 2008, when SAP developed and tested the SAP NetWeaver technology platform – the underpinning of SAP S/4HANA and many other cloud solutions from SAP on AWS. Today, SAP customers continue to use AWS across SAP’s cloud enterprise portfolio through the RISE with SAP solution and SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). In addition, the SAP NS2 Secure Data Cloud service, which is designed for public sector and defense customers with uniquely stringent security and compliance requirements, uses AWS to deliver trusted and secure solutions. Amazon companies, including Twitch, Zappos.com and Zoox Inc., also rely on SAP software on AWS to support their national and global operations.

SAP plans to expand its use of AWS Graviton in the future to take advantage of the performance gains, cost savings and energy efficiencies.

To learn more about SAP HANA Cloud, visit www.sap.com/hana. To learn more about AWS Graviton processors, visit aws.amazon.com/ec2/graviton.

