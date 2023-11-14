SAP Integrated Business Planning (SAP IBP) for Supply Chain has been honored with three prestigious Best of 2023 Awards by TrustRadius, the trusted decisioning platform for B2B technology buyers, in the areas of:

Best Feature Set

Best Relationship

Best Value for Price

The awards are based on unbiased customer reviews and feedback, and the recognition underscores SAP’s commitment to delivering innovative and best-in-class solutions that empower organizations to thrive in an increasingly digital and dynamic business landscape.

Thank You, SAP Integrated Business Planning Customers

We thank our customers around the globe for taking the time for providing feedback and making SAP IBP the success it is today. We are humbled by this recognition and will continue in our mission of delivering intelligent supply chain planning solutions that accelerates your digital journey to the cloud.

Run a sustainable, risk-resilient supply chain in the face of constant change Learn how

More than 1,000 companies worldwide use SAP IBP to streamline supply chain and planning processes. Ranging from large multinational corporations to midsize enterprises, these companies span a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, automotive, aerospace, and many others. To learn about how companies have leveraged SAP IBP along with the benefits they have achieved, explore customer success stories here.

In providing feedback to the TrustRadius survey on SAP Integrated Business Planning, 100% of respondents reported that they are “happy with the feature set” and that SAP IBP “delivers good value for the price.”

Here are a sample TrustRadius reviews from our users:

“SAP has allowed me to see my entire value stream in one quick glance. I am able to see where my products are, what issues it is they are having, and both the delivery stream to/from my shop.”

– Verified User, General Manager in Manufacturing, Airlines/Aviation Company

“The integration with the ERP and the pre-built-in models provides great business value. It drives standardization and provides a good framework to grow the business and the process.”

– Verified User, Manager in Information Technology, Consumer Goods Company

“One of the most powerful business tools available for best decision making.”

– TrustRadius Reviewer, Technology Officer, Wow Detailing Studio

SAP Integrated Business Planning is a cloud-based supply chain planning solution that scales to accommodate business growth and integrates with other SAP and third-party systems. It integrates key aspects of the planning process including demand, supply, inventory, and sales and operations planning.

Designed to help streamline planning and improve performance, SAP IBP supports data-driven decision-making and simplified collaboration to increase operational efficiency. This is accomplished with help from advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and powerful optimization algorithms that enable real-time visibility, better forecasting, and faster decision-making across the entire supply chain.

Some of the key capabilities of SAP IBP include:

Demand management: SAP IBP integrates historical data, market trends, and advanced predictive analytics to generate more accurate demand forecasts.

SAP IBP integrates historical data, market trends, and advanced predictive analytics to generate more accurate demand forecasts. Response and supply planning: SAP IBP takes capacity constraints, lead times, and inventory levels into account in order to optimize production and distribution plans and more efficiently meet customer demands.

SAP IBP takes capacity constraints, lead times, and inventory levels into account in order to optimize production and distribution plans and more efficiently meet customer demands. Inventory management: SAP IBP helps with maintaining optimal inventory levels by balancing the trade-offs between carrying costs, stockouts, and service levels.

SAP IBP helps with maintaining optimal inventory levels by balancing the trade-offs between carrying costs, stockouts, and service levels. Sales and operations planning: SAP IBP provides a unified platform for collaborative planning, allowing different departments to align on strategic goals and operational plans.

SAP IBP provides a unified platform for collaborative planning, allowing different departments to align on strategic goals and operational plans. Demand-driven replenishment: SAP IBP supports DDMRP for strategically positioning inventory buffers in the supply chain to absorb variability and uncertainty.

SAP IBP supports DDMRP for strategically positioning inventory buffers in the supply chain to absorb variability and uncertainty. Supply chain control tower: SAP IBP supports the real-time supply chain visibility and enhanced analytics needed to quickly respond to changing market conditions and customer requirements.

TrustRadius is an independent source for insights and ratings for business software solutions, helping buyers make confident decisions. The platform leverages verified customer reviews and ratings to recognize software providers who consistently deliver exceptional products and experiences to their customers. The organization’s 2023 Top Rated awards distinguish products that have received excellent marks for customer satisfaction. Award criteria are based on customer reviews within the last 12 months, product ratings, and customer sentiment.

“The 2023 Best of Award for SAP Integrated Business Planning from TrustRadius, a leading B2B software decisioning platform, is a testament to the positive feedback and satisfaction expressed by SAP IBP users,” Megan Headley, vice president of Research at TrustRadius, shared. “The prestigious recognition, carefully evaluated by users and experts alike, highlights SAP IBP’s commitment to excellence and ability to meet the evolving needs of businesses across the globe.”