SAP and PayPal Collaborate to Simplify Digital Payments Through the PayPal Braintree Platform

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced today it has expanded its integration with financial services company, PayPal, through the creation of a digital payments plug-in for the PayPal Braintree platform built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

SAP BTP brings together data and analytics, artificial intelligence, application development, automation and integration into one unified environment. Using SAP BTP to build its digital payments processing solution, PayPal now can offer a plug-in for SAP customers to manage payments easily online.

Many companies in recent years have seen an increase in business and compliance requirements for sending and receiving payments across organizations. As a result, digital wallets, automated clearing houses (ACH) and credit cards are being used for corporate transactions. With the PayPal Braintree Digital Payments connector, SAP customers can use all these funding sources to reduce costs and complexity.

The PayPal Braintree platform provides SAP customers with more payment choices. It is the only payment platform that supports PayPal, Venmo*, credit and debit cards and popular digital wallets in a single integration. SAP customers who purchased the SAP digital payments add-on can easily connect to PayPal with the plug-in, now available from the SAP Help Portal site. Customers will benefit from increased efficiency, cost savings, security and transparency, with the plug-in’s smooth integration with SAP software environments certified through the SAP Integration and Certification Center.

“The payments space has undergone unprecedented disruption over the past couple years, driving companies to embrace more customer-centric, agile payments environments,” said David Bruce, VP, Channel Partnerships, PayPal. “That’s why PayPal teamed up with SAP to develop the PayPal Braintree digital payments app, providing consistent, standard access for SAP customers to connect with PayPal’s payment processing solutions. We hope this is the first of many adaptors built on SAP BTP.”

Shane Gorman, Chief Operation Officer, Business Technology Platform, SAP, said: “It’s great to see technology companies like PayPal use SAP BTP to develop standard adaptors that our customers and partners can use during an implementation for a consistent customer experience and reduced complexity.”

*Venmo is available only in the United States.

