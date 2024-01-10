SAP Is a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Configure, Price, and Quote Application Suites

I’m pleased to share that for the sixth consecutive year, Gartner has named SAP a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price, and Quote Application Suites. Read the full report.

SAP CPQ enables organizations – however complex, across however many channels, and regardless of which CRM they run – to produce quick and accurate quotes, accommodating the most advanced configuration and pricing requirements, helping to result in a better sales experience and faster sales cycles.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from SAP. Click to enlarge.

Gartner evaluated 16 vendors and named SAP a Leader based on our “ability to execute” and “completeness of vision.” We believe this recognition serves as an acknowledgment of SAP’s continued commitment to providing our customers with a CPQ solution that can meet all their needs.

SAP CPQ is an essential component of SAP’s portfolio of products that help automate the quote-to-cash process, which enables organizations to convert sales opportunities into paying, profitable, and repeat customers. Leveraging a modular cloud approach, SAP brings together SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP CPQ, SAP Subscription Billing, and SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management to enable customers to accelerate monetization of their subscription business.

Deliver the perfect solution for your customers with fast and accurate quotes Learn more

With SAP’s quote-to-cash products, customers can transform to “everything-as-a-service” with innovative revenue models, can quickly adapt to changes by offloading operational complexities, and can achieve accuracy and compliance with end-to-end automation.

In under 15 minutes, the sales team at Cleaver-Brooks is creating sales quotes for its complex boiler systems. The company has been using SAP CPQ since 2005 to help automate and scale its legacy quoting process, generating more than 20,000 quotes annually by 750 salespeople.

“You basically give the salesperson one to two days of their week back by using SAP CPQ. When you give time back to salespeople, you are encouraging them to sell solutions to customers instead of just reacting to specifications,” noted Dominic Kasten, director of Sales Technologies, Cleaver-Brooks.

EXFO Inc, a manufacturer of equipment, software, and services that help companies transform 5G cloud-native and fiber-optic networks, reduced the time it took to approve customer discounts by 50% to less than 24 hours while the number of sales quotes created per month increased by 70%.

EXFO has created a new quote system with a 360-degree view of customers to slash response times, improve quote accuracy, and enhance customer experiences. It has also created a new revenue stream by combining products and services in a single quote.

“SAP CPQ underpins an intuitive system that helps sales teams produce speedy, accurate quotes, letting them concentrate on what matters most to customers,” said Sheila Thibodeua, CRM Solutions and Digital Sales manager of EXFO.

Hear from other customers and learn more about how SAP helps to automate quote-to-cash with SAP CPQ, SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management, SAP Subscription Billing, and SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

Eric Van Rossum is chief marketing and solutions officer for SAP Cloud ERP.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.