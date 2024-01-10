SAP Welcomes Resolution of Past Compliance Challenges with U.S. and South Africa Authorities 

SAP SE has entered into final settlement agreements with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), and South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). SAP welcomes the conclusion of these matters and will fully comply with the terms of the agreements.

As noted in the settlement agreements, SAP conducted a thorough and extensive investigation into historical misconduct and fully cooperated with the authorities.

SAP separated from all responsible parties more than five years ago and has since significantly enhanced its global compliance program and related internal controls. Our significant remediation efforts, combined with our full and proactive cooperation with the authorities, have led to full resolutions of these matters.

SAP has zero tolerance for those who do not adhere to the company’s compliance policies and procedures. SAP remains vigilant in maintaining the highest standards of ethics and compliance so that, together with a global network of customers, partners, suppliers, employees, and thought leaders, SAP can help the world run better and improve people’s lives.

Media Contacts:

Joellen Perry, +1 (650) 445-6780, joellen.perry@sap.com, PT

Marcus Winkler, +49 (6227) 7-67497, marcus.winkler@sap.com, CET

