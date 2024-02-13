Complementing SAP’s portfolio of prestigious partner recognition programs, SAP Regional Awards for Partner Excellence recognize partner success in sales, innovation, technology, services, and solution areas within each region.

At the beginning of each year, winners are announced at local kick-off events for the value they deliver to customers. These partners are essential in empowering customers to transform their business and harness cloud innovation for future success. This esteemed recognition in front of peers serves as a testament to the work and impact of these top performers, inspiring continued innovation for the new year.

Recipients are selected from SAP’s wide-ranging partner base, using system-generated data on key metrics. A steering committee of regional SAP representatives review, vet, and rank the achievements according to the internal criteria as it aligns with SAP’s communicated business strategies.

Congratulations to the 2024 winners!

SAP Regional Awards for Partner Excellence in 2024

Recipients by Region

North America

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Emerging Enterprises: NTT DATA Business Solutions

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Public Cloud: Sapphire Systems

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Highest Cloud Revenue: Cognitus

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Marketing: Argano

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Indirect Customer Success Stories: Beyond Technologies

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Service: Answerthink

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Cloud Delivery: Syntax

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Cloud Renewal: NTT DATA Business Solutions

Asia Pacific Japan (APJ)

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Business Technology Platform Current Cloud Contribution: Accenture

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Global Strategic Services Partner: Accenture

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Regional Strategic Services Partner: ABeam Consulting

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for RISE with SAP – Cloud Contribution: Accenture

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition – Cloud Contribution: PwC

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition – Net New Name: Sar India Digital Private Limited

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions – Cloud Contribution: Deloitte

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Intelligent Spend and Business Network – Cloud Contribution: EY

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Partner-Led Business: NTT DATA

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for New Cloud Partner: STL Digital Limited

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for RISE with SAP S/4HANA – Customer Excellence: PwC

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition – Customer Excellence: NTT DATA

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions – Customer Excellence: Deloitte

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Business Technology Platform – Customer Excellence: Deloitte

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Intelligent Spend and Business Network – Customer Excellence: PwC

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Solution Extensions: OpenText

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Store: Icertis

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Partner Managed Cloud: Accenture

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Technology Adoption: VISA

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Consultant Capacity Building: IBM Consulting

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Customer Engagement Executive Capacity Building: NTT DATA

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Hyperscaler: Amazon Web Services

Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) North

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Cloud Performance: Delaware Consulting

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for New Partner: Alight

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for New Business: PASaPAS

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Cloud Delivery: Delaware Consulting

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Cloud Contribution: Delaware Consulting

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Pipeline Creation: Flexso

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Business Plan Achievement: Stretch Goteborg AB

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for New Business GROW with SAP: Delaware Digital LLP

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Certifications: Capgemini

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions: NorthgateArinso

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Customer Experience: Acorel

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Intelligent Spend and Business Network: Aiden

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Business Technology Platform: NTT DATA Business Solutions

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Digital Supply Chain: Accenture

SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2024 for Cloud Contribution: Accenture

SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2024 for RISE with SAP: Accenture

SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2024 for Indirect Business: NTT DATA

SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition: Deloitte

SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2024 for Certification: PwC

SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2024 for Special Recognition: EY

SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Business Technology Platform: Capgemini

SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2024 for Line of Business: Accenture

EMEA South

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Solution Extensions – Cloud Performance: OpenText

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Solution Extensions – Cloud Growth: msg

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Endorsed Apps Performance: Pricefx

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Store Validated and Spotlight Performance: Proaxia

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Cloud Performance: SEIDOR

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for New Business: SEIDOR

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Marketing: Inetum

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Cloud Delivery: SEIDOR

Middle and Eastern Europe (MEE)

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Cloud Performance: NTT DATA Business Solutions

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for GROW with SAP: Agilita

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Store: Icertis

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Solution Extensions: OpenText

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Advisor and Integrator: Accenture

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Cloud Delivery: All for One Group

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Customer Value Journey: All for One Group

Latin America and Caribbean (LAC)

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Intelligent Spend and Business Network: ADP Consultores Limitada

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Customer Experience: SEIDOR

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions: EPI-USE

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Business Technology Platform: SEIDOR

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP S/4HANA Customer Evolution Program: BCI Consulting

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition: DBR Consultoria e Tecnologia Ltda.

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Digital Supply Chain: ITS Tecnologia e Informação Ltda.

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for RISE with SAP: SEIDOR

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Partner Managed Cloud: BD Consultores

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Solution Extensions: Pathlock

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Store Endorsed: TeamViewer

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Store Validated and Spotlight Performance: Stratesys Tecnologias da Informacao

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Industry Cloud Portfolio Innovation: Workforce Software

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Delivery Quality: SEIDOR

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Customer Loyalty: Corponet Implements, S.A. de C.V.

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Global Strategic Service Partners: Accenture

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Business One Net New Name: Bexap

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Business One: SEIDOR

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Top Performance: Essence Var Ltda

Thi Than Thuong Tran​ is head of Ecosystem Advocacy and Amplification​ at SAP.