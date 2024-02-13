Complementing SAP’s portfolio of prestigious partner recognition programs, SAP Regional Awards for Partner Excellence recognize partner success in sales, innovation, technology, services, and solution areas within each region.
At the beginning of each year, winners are announced at local kick-off events for the value they deliver to customers. These partners are essential in empowering customers to transform their business and harness cloud innovation for future success. This esteemed recognition in front of peers serves as a testament to the work and impact of these top performers, inspiring continued innovation for the new year.
Recipients are selected from SAP’s wide-ranging partner base, using system-generated data on key metrics. A steering committee of regional SAP representatives review, vet, and rank the achievements according to the internal criteria as it aligns with SAP’s communicated business strategies.
Congratulations to the 2024 winners!
SAP Regional Awards for Partner Excellence in 2024
Recipients by Region
North America
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Emerging Enterprises: NTT DATA Business Solutions
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Public Cloud: Sapphire Systems
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Highest Cloud Revenue: Cognitus
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Marketing: Argano
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Indirect Customer Success Stories: Beyond Technologies
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Service: Answerthink
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Cloud Delivery: Syntax
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Cloud Renewal: NTT DATA Business Solutions
Asia Pacific Japan (APJ)
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Business Technology Platform Current Cloud Contribution: Accenture
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Global Strategic Services Partner: Accenture
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Regional Strategic Services Partner: ABeam Consulting
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for RISE with SAP – Cloud Contribution: Accenture
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition – Cloud Contribution: PwC
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition – Net New Name: Sar India Digital Private Limited
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions – Cloud Contribution: Deloitte
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Intelligent Spend and Business Network – Cloud Contribution: EY
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Partner-Led Business: NTT DATA
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for New Cloud Partner: STL Digital Limited
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for RISE with SAP S/4HANA – Customer Excellence: PwC
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition – Customer Excellence: NTT DATA
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions – Customer Excellence: Deloitte
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Business Technology Platform – Customer Excellence: Deloitte
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Intelligent Spend and Business Network – Customer Excellence: PwC
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Solution Extensions: OpenText
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Store: Icertis
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Partner Managed Cloud: Accenture
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Technology Adoption: VISA
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Consultant Capacity Building: IBM Consulting
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Customer Engagement Executive Capacity Building: NTT DATA
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Hyperscaler: Amazon Web Services
Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) North
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Cloud Performance: Delaware Consulting
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for New Partner: Alight
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for New Business: PASaPAS
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Cloud Delivery: Delaware Consulting
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Cloud Contribution: Delaware Consulting
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Pipeline Creation: Flexso
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Business Plan Achievement: Stretch Goteborg AB
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for New Business GROW with SAP: Delaware Digital LLP
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Certifications: Capgemini
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions: NorthgateArinso
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Customer Experience: Acorel
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Intelligent Spend and Business Network: Aiden
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Business Technology Platform: NTT DATA Business Solutions
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Digital Supply Chain: Accenture
- SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2024 for Cloud Contribution: Accenture
- SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2024 for RISE with SAP: Accenture
- SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2024 for Indirect Business: NTT DATA
- SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition: Deloitte
- SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2024 for Certification: PwC
- SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2024 for Special Recognition: EY
- SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Business Technology Platform: Capgemini
- SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2024 for Line of Business: Accenture
EMEA South
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Solution Extensions – Cloud Performance: OpenText
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Solution Extensions – Cloud Growth: msg
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Endorsed Apps Performance: Pricefx
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Store Validated and Spotlight Performance: Proaxia
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Cloud Performance: SEIDOR
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for New Business: SEIDOR
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Marketing: Inetum
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Cloud Delivery: SEIDOR
Middle and Eastern Europe (MEE)
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Cloud Performance: NTT DATA Business Solutions
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for GROW with SAP: Agilita
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Store: Icertis
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Solution Extensions: OpenText
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Advisor and Integrator: Accenture
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Cloud Delivery: All for One Group
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Customer Value Journey: All for One Group
Latin America and Caribbean (LAC)
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Intelligent Spend and Business Network: ADP Consultores Limitada
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Customer Experience: SEIDOR
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions: EPI-USE
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Business Technology Platform: SEIDOR
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP S/4HANA Customer Evolution Program: BCI Consulting
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition: DBR Consultoria e Tecnologia Ltda.
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Digital Supply Chain: ITS Tecnologia e Informação Ltda.
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for RISE with SAP: SEIDOR
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Partner Managed Cloud: BD Consultores
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Solution Extensions: Pathlock
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Store Endorsed: TeamViewer
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Store Validated and Spotlight Performance: Stratesys Tecnologias da Informacao
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Industry Cloud Portfolio Innovation: Workforce Software
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Delivery Quality: SEIDOR
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Customer Loyalty: Corponet Implements, S.A. de C.V.
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Global Strategic Service Partners: Accenture
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Business One Net New Name: Bexap
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for SAP Business One: SEIDOR
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Top Performance: Essence Var Ltda
Thi Than Thuong Tran is head of Ecosystem Advocacy and Amplification at SAP.