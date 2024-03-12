As a longtime executive sponsor of the SAP Innovation Awards, I always look forward to the day we announce our winners to the world. And the countdown is now on. But before we get to the big reveal, we are proud to share some incredible stories from this year’s finalists.

These organizations exemplify resilience and innovation. Despite macro challenges and an unpredictable business climate, they harness technology, culture, and sometimes pure grit to address some of the world’s biggest challenges. We at SAP are honored to be part of their journey. With our help, they develop business processes, solutions, and services to better serve their customers, operations, and communities around the world.

SAP Innovation Awards celebrate inspirational customer and partner stories Learn more

Real-World Problems, Real-Life Solutions

For the past 11 years, SAP has run the prestigious SAP Innovation Awards, proudly recognizing top global innovators that use SAP solutions to make the world a better place. Our distinguished judges of industry thought leaders, influencers, community members, and SAP experts have carefully reviewed 160 entries to determine the 2024 SAP Innovation Award finalists.

These organizations are setting the standards in improving operations across the value chain, boosting employee and customer experiences, shaping a sustainable future, and much more. A huge congratulations to all of our finalists! I know I speak for everyone involved when I say I can’t wait to find out this year’s winners.

Click to enlarge.

30 Winners Across Seven Categories

Judging for the SAP Innovation Awards is based on a few big elements: the creativity of an organization’s use case, the tangible outcomes, and their innovation in employing AI technologies and cloud solutions from SAP. We highlight winners in the following seven categories:

Business Innovator : This category focuses on how customers are transforming their supply chain, processes, or business networks using cloud solutions from SAP.

: This category focuses on how customers are transforming their supply chain, processes, or business networks using cloud solutions from SAP. Industry Leader : Customers are recognized for employing our solutions to address big challenges in their industries and disrupting the way their industries have traditionally conducted business.

: Customers are recognized for employing our solutions to address big challenges in their industries and disrupting the way their industries have traditionally conducted business. Experience Wizard : This one focuses on customers achieving tangible business transformation using our cloud solutions to delight their employees and customers.

: This one focuses on customers achieving tangible business transformation using our cloud solutions to delight their employees and customers. Sustainability Hero : To be honored here, customers must be actively committed to sustainability with leading-edge solutions.

: To be honored here, customers must be actively committed to sustainability with leading-edge solutions. Services Supernova : Customers are recognized for outstanding achievements in transforming businesses into sustainable enterprises. They’ve exceeded their business goals, optimized IT resources, increased user enablement, and improved productivity or learning using RISE with SAP or Cloud Success Services.

: Customers are recognized for outstanding achievements in transforming businesses into sustainable enterprises. They’ve exceeded their business goals, optimized IT resources, increased user enablement, and improved productivity or learning using RISE with SAP or Cloud Success Services. Transformation Titan : How do you become a titan? Demonstrate exceptional innovation and transformational leadership in using SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). Selected customers are employing the full portfolio of SAP products.

: How do you become a titan? Demonstrate exceptional innovation and transformational leadership in using SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). Selected customers are employing the full portfolio of SAP products. Partner Paragon: This category highlights how partners accelerate the adoption of SAP BTP by developing a monetized application that has been deployed by customers.

Continuing the Celebration

SAP Innovation Awards represent an amazing opportunity to learn, be inspired by, and celebrate the unique and innovative ways our customers and partners are making a difference and we look forward to celebrating the winners on April 10!

Do you know of a customer or partner that would be a good candidate for next year’s SAP Innovation Awards? Or do you just want to learn more about the awards, the finalists, and the winners when they’re announced? Join us and showcase your innovation story! Get started here.

Dorit Shackleton is senior vice president and head of Global Customer Adoption and Events Marketing at SAP.