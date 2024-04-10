WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) will release its full results for the first quarter of 2024 on Monday, April 22, at 10:05 p.m. CEST/ 4:05 p.m. EDT.

SAP CEO Christian Klein as well as CFO Dominik Asam will host a virtual analyst conference to present first quarter financial figures, as well as an outlook on the current financial year.

Media representatives may listen in on the virtual analyst conference via Webcast on April 22 at 11:00 p.m. CEST/ 5:00 p.m. EDT, accessible at broadcast.sap.com/go/QReport.