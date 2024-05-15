MANNHEIM — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that at the company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), Pekka Ala-Pietilä (67) was elected as a new member of the company’s Supervisory Board. Ala-Pietilä’s election was supported by 95.50% of shareholders. Subsequently, Ala-Pietilä was also elected the new Chairman of the SAP Supervisory Board, completing the handover from former Chairman of the Board, Prof. Dr. h. c. mult. Hasso Plattner.

“I am happy to pass the baton to Pekka Ala Pietilä to accompany SAP’s ongoing successful transformation,” said Plattner. “Pekka profoundly understands SAP and the technology industry and will strongly support the company in expanding its leadership in cloud ERP and business AI.”

Ala-Pietilä added, “I am grateful to the SAP shareholders and Supervisory Board for the opportunity to rejoin Europe’s most important software company and I’m looking forward to help SAP broaden this strong position.”

As announced in 2023, SAP Co-Founder and former Chairman of the Board Hasso Plattner left the SAP Supervisory Board after the 2024 AGM.

During Plattner’s tenure as Chairman of the Supervisory Board (May 2003 to May 2024), SAP’s market capitalization increased from c. €30 billion to c. €200 billion, making SAP Germany’s most valuable listed company. Plattner’s innovative and competitive spirit has been a foundation of SAP’s success for more than 50 years, from the company’s first pioneering innovations in ERP to its strategic shift as an enterprise cloud and business AI leader. He will continue to serve as an advisor to SAP, ensuring his knowledge and experience remain available to the company.

Aicha Evans (55), Gerhard Oswald (70) and Dr. Friederik Rotsch (51) were re-elected as members of the Supervisory Board with 93.39%, 89.82% and 92.45% of the vote respectively. Prof. Dr. Ralf Herbrich (50) was elected with 99.29% of the vote as successor to Punit Renjen, who left the SAP Supervisory Board at the end of the 2024 AGM.

The AGM also supported all other proposals of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board. That included approving the actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for fiscal 2023, 99.51% and 99.44% support respectively, and approving the adaptation of the compensation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board. An overview of the resolutions of the Annual General Meetings 2024 and of previous years can be found here.

For 2023, SAP shareholders will receive a dividend of €2.20 per share. This is an increase of €0.15, or seven percent compared to the dividend paid for 2022. The total payout to shareholders will thus amount to around €2.6 billion. The dividend is expected to be paid out from May 21, 2024.

